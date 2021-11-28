SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles opened the 2021-22 girls’ hockey season with a 9-1 setback against the Sioux Falls Flyers on Sunday.
Lilly Moon and Gaby Schroder each had two goals and an assist for Sioux Falls. Rylan Peska and Alyssa Lingen each had two assists in the victory.
Lainie Keller scored for Yankton.
Eva Ramm made eight saves in goal for the Flyers. Jayda Tjeerdsma stopped 33 shots for the Gazelles.
The Gazelles make their first home appearance of the season on Friday, hosting Brookings. Start time is 6 p.m. at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Varsity Boys
Rushmore 13, Yankton 0
Rushmore scored six first period goals and was 3-for-4 on the power play in a 13-0 victory over Yankton in boys’ hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Dawson Wirth posted three goals and two assists for Rushmore. Alexander Dietrich and Duncan Chisolm each had two goals and an assist. Zeke Farlee and Hunter Walla each posted a goal and two assists. Alexander Petrotto added three assists for the Thunder, who had 16 players contribute a goal or assist in the contest.
Michael Habbe stopped all 13 shots he faced to preserve the shutout for Rushmore. Keenan Wagner made 50 saves for Yankton.
Yankton continues its six-game home stand to start the season with Brookings on Friday. Start time is 8 p.m.
Rushmore 11, Yankton 0
The Yankton Bucks boys’ hockey team opened its 2021-22 season with an 11-0 setback against Rushmore on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Hayden Holec had three goals and an assist for Rushmore. Zeke Farlee posted two goals and an assist. Lance Petrik also scored twice. Alexander Dietrich had a goal and two assists in the victory.
Michael Habbe stopped all six shots he faced for Rushmore. Keenan Wagner made 48 saves in goal for Yankton.
Bantam ‘A’
Rushmore 13, Yankton 2
Cameron Ritter posted four goals and an assist, and Wyatt Reeder accounted for two goals and five assists as Rushmore downed Yankton 13-2 in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Ronan Wheaton had three goals, and Hudson Beert added two goals and an assist in the victory.
Tucker Renken posted a goal and an assist for Yankton. Kaden Hunhoff also scored a goal. Kylen O’Connor added an assist.
Wyatt Simmons stopped nine shots for Rushmore. Luke Moeller had 29 saves for Yankton.
Yankton, after opening the season with three matches in three days, is off until a Dec. 11 matchup against Huron. Start time is set for 4 p.m. at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Rushmore 9, Yankton 0
Rushmore scored five first period goals on the way to a 9-0 victory over Yankton in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center in Yankton.
Colton Merchen posted four goals and an assist for Rushmore. Wyatt Reeder had a goal and four assists, and Cameron Ritter added a goal and two assists for the Thunder.
Brody Lee stopped all 12 shots he faced for Rushmore. Luke Moeller made 24 saves for Yankton.
Yankton 3, Brookings 1
The Yankton Miracle opened the 2021-22 Bantam ‘A’ hockey season with a 3-1 victory over Brookings on Friday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Jack Pedersen scored all three goals for Yankton. Kade Schramm, Tucker Renken and Easton Vellek each had an assist.
Tre Christopherson scored for Brookings.
Luke Moeller stopped 32 of 33 shots he faced to pick up the win in goal for Yankton. Ryder Anderson made 10 saves for Brookings.
Bantam ‘B’
Rushmore 5, Yankton 0
Rushmore blanked Yankton 5-0 in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center in Yankton.
Joseph Habbe scored twice for Rushmore.
Philip Hubacher stopped all 13 shots he faced to preserve the shutout in goal for Rushmore. Garrett Haas made 28 saves for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Watertown on Saturday, Dec. 4. Start time is set for 7:30 p.m.
Rushmore 8, Yankton 1
Rushmore scored seven unanswered goals to claim an 8-1 victory over Yankton in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center in Yankton.
Joseph Habbe had two goals and two assists for Rushmore. Caeyn Howard added two goals and an assist for the Thunder.
Oliver Crandall scored for Yankton.
Robert Steffy made 13 saves in goal for Rushmore. Ryan Turner stopped 26 shots for Yankton.
Yankton 5, Brookings 3
The Yankton Miracle Bantam ‘B’ hockey team opened the 2021-22 season with a 5-3 victory over Brookings on Friday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Cooper Larsen scored twice, and Elijah Larson had a goal and an assist for Yankton. Ryan Turner also scored a goal. Dylan Steil and Kyler Kozak each had assists in the win. (An empty-net goal late in the match was not credited to an individual player.)
Keygan Peterson and Weston Baker each had a goal and an assist for Brookings.
Garrett Haas made 19 saves in goal for Yankton. Matthew Bothe stopped 22 shots for Brookings.
