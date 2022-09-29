SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Yankton finished third in both Class A team races at the Marsha Koebernick Invitational cross country meet, held Thursday in South Sioux City, Nebraska.
Yankton’s Thea Chance won the Class A girls’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 20:53.42. Katelyn Krieger of Spirit Lake, Iowa was second in 21:06.65.
Also for the Gazelles, Shae Rumsey (21:53.73) was sixth, Sydnee Serck (22:26.81) was 16th and Claire Tereshinksi (22:53.83) was 23rd.
Bishop Heelan won the Class A girls’ title, 36 to 45 over host South Sioux City. Yankton (46) was third, followed by Sioux City East (70) and Sioux City North (78).
Sioux City North won the Class A boys’ title with 23 points, beating out South Sioux City (44) and Yankton (47). LeMars (77) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (81) rounded out the top five.
North’s Gabe Nash won the Class A boys’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 16:17.08. South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso (16:52.51) was second, followed by Yankton’s Dylan Payer (16:58.46).
Also for Yankton, Zach Fedde (17:51.85) was seventh, Harrison Krajewski (18:00.26) was ninth, Abram Chance (19:16.75) was 28th and Taylor Wenzlaff (19:35.37) was 34th.
Next up for Yankton is the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships, Oct. 8 in Brookings.
Crofton won the Class B girls’ title, led by medalist Jordyn Arens (19:34.33). Rylie Arens (22:24.70) was fifth, followed by Sophia Wortmann (22:48.28) and Elizabeth Wortmann (23:14.35).
Crofton finished with 16 points, followed by Okoboji (27) and Lawton-Bronson (40).
Ponca’s Brody Taylor was third in the Class B boys’ race, finishing in 17:41.21. The Indians did not field a full team in the race.
Yankton won the JV girls’ title, 14 to 39 over Bishop Heelan. The Gazelles put four in the top six and seven in the top 16 of the 5,000-mete race, led by seventh graders Abbey Johanneson (22:53.06) and Delaney Youmans (22:56.94) in first and second. Isabella Vrbka (24:03.74) was fifth, Nora Welker (24:09.21) was sixth, Rilyn Jackson (24:15.38) was eighth, Kahlen Peterson (24:29.03) was 11th and Ivy Mines (25:03.36) was 16th.
Also for the Gazelles, Ava Johanneson (25:34.94) was 26th, Kendra Ratterman (28:03.33) was 54th and Sydney Kapla (28:07.54) was 55th.
Yankton finished second to Sioux City North in the JV boys’ team race, 11 to 42. The Bucks were led by Bryton Olson (19:39.00) and Issac Peterson (19:40.02), who finished ninth and 10th on the 5,000-meter course. Sam Larrington (19:44.40) was 12th, Boston Frick (20:00.73) was 16th, Oliver Dooley (20:05.96) was 19th, Ethan Brenden (20:11.68) was 20th and Luke Jacobson (20:18.62) was 21st for the Bucks.
Also for Yankton, Kaden Hunhoff (20:32.74) was 25th, Lucas Feimer (20:42.18) was 30th, Caden Wieman (21:06.94) was 36th, Jackson Slowey (21:08.63) was 38th, Antani Kabella (21:58.25) was 50th, Isaac Larrington (22:36.91) was 63rd, Elliott Dooley (23:04.59) was 76th and Griffin Johnson (26:09.86) was 110th.
In the middle school boys’ race, Ponca (78) finished second to North (43). Yankton (178) was 11th.
Ponca’s Lucas Dendinger (12:16.92) and Broderick Hogan (12:20.68) were second and third on the 3,000-meter course. Jerrod Nelson (12:38.77) was sixth.
Yankton was led by Issac Paulson (14:15.12), who placed 38th. Weslee DeWitt (14:34.20) was 44th, Chris Wright (14:42.67) was 46th and Deven Auch (15:43.57) was 61st.
In the middle school girls’ race, Heelan (29) was first, followed by Yankton (45) and Ponca (52). Ponca’s Laken Pfister (13:51.91) and Ava Brennen (14:00.74) finished 1-2 on the 3,000-meter course.
Yankton was led by Remy Kusel (14:33.56), who placed sixth, and Ava Dryden (14:50.67), who placed 10th. Aubrey Stotz (15:10.52) was 13th, Sarah Messler (15:24.83) was 17th and Emily Ratterman (16:14.89) was 30th for the Gazelles.
Lennox Inv.
LENNOX — Sioux Falls Christian swept team honors in the Lennox Invitational cross country meet, held Thursday at Lenkota Golf Course.
In the boys’ division, the Chargers beat out Dakota Valley 38 to 58. Milbank (72), Vermillion (76) and Lennox (85) rounded out the first five.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross won the 5,000-meter event in 16:08.92, beating out Milbank’s Payton Brown (16:28.86). Tri-State’s Kaleb Foltz (16:28.95), Beresford’s Andrew Atwood (16:29.28) and SFC’s Bennett Wassenaar (16:38.04) rounded out the top five.
Dakota Valley’s Jack Brown (16:39.32) was sixth, followed by Vermillion’s Henry Anderson (16:45.68).
The Charger girls put four runners in the top five to beat out Chamberlain 11 to 53. Vermillion (70), West Central (86) and Lennox (96) rounded out the first five.
The Chargers finished 1-2-3: Ellie Maddox (18:53.46), Natalie Smith (18:57.78) and Anna Vyn (19:07.94). Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans (19:09.41) broke up the SFC sweep, finishing fourth. The Chargers’ Jerica Glasser (19:13.03) was fifth.
Ella Pollreisz was the top area runner, finishing sixth in 19:24.91. Vermillion’s Taeli Barta (19:35.27) and Lydia Anderson (19:41.73) finished eighth and ninth.
