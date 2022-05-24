MITCHELL — Eleven area golfers qualified for state with their efforts in the Region 4B Golf Tournament, Tuesday in Mitchell.
Ethan won the boys’ title with a 248, two strokes better than Gregory (250).
Gregory’s Kade Stukel earned medalist honors with a 78, one stroke better than Platte-Geddes’ Dawson Hoffman (79). Ethan’s Kody Klumb (80) was third.
Among area teams, Platte-Geddes (261) was fourth, Bon Homme (274) tied for sixth and Scotland-Menno (288) was 10th.
Also qualifying individually on the boys’ side were Maveric Smith (14th, 90) of Scotland-Menno, Kashius Tucker (90) and Landon Bares (90) 0f Bon Homme, and Jadon Petersen (90) of Platte-Geddes.
On the girls’ side, Burke shot 308 to beat Mount Vernon-Plankinton (319).
Abigail Svatos of Andes Central-Dakota Christian earned medalist honors with an 89, five strokes better than Burke’s Adisyn Indahl. Ashton Summerville of Platte-Geddes and Jaden Kortan of Bon Homme finished third and fourth, each shooting 98. Scotland-Menno’s Rylee Conrad (99) was fifth.
Among area teams, Platte-Geddes (324) was third, Scotland-Menno (347) was fifth and Andes Central-Dakota Christian (356) was sixth.
Also qualifying individually on the girls’ side were Avon’s McKenna Kocmich (103) and Platte-Geddes’ Kiana Shevling-Major (108).
Qualifiers will compete in the South Dakota State Class B Championships, June 6-7 in Rapid City. The girls’ tournament will be at Hart Ranch Golf Course, while the boys’ tournament will be at Elks Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.