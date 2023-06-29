HARRISBURG — Yankton earned a doubleheader sweep over Harrisburg Gold in American Legion Juniros baseball action on Thursday in Harrisburg.
In the opener, Yankton used a pair of four-run innings to claim a 12-2 victory.
Cohen Zahrbock doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Evan Serck also had two hits. Trey Sager posted a hit and two RBI. Easton Nelson, Kael Garry and Kaden Hughes each had a hit in the victory.
Zahrbock picked up the win. Frankie In’t Veld struck out two in two innings of no-hit relief.
Yankton completed the sweep with an 8-2 victory in the nightcap.
Zahrbock and Garry each had two hits, with Garry driving in two runs, for Yankton. Mark Kathol doubled, driving in two. Nelson had a hit and three RBI. Austin Gobel added a hit in the victory.
Tyson Prouty pitched six innings, striking out seven and allowing one hit, in the victory. Owen Wishon pitched a scoreless seventh for Yankton.
Yankton, 12-12, travels to Brookings on July 6.
Black Sox 9-7, S.F. East 1-1
The Yankton Black Sox earned a doubleheader sweep over Sioux Falls East in 16-under baseball action on Thursday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton scored five runs in the first on the way to a 9-1 victory.
Easton Feser and Jace Sedlacek each had two hits for Yankton. Sam Gokie doubled. Abe O’Brien had a hit and four RBI, Gavin Johnson and Boston Frick each had a hit and two RBI, and Tate Beste added a hit in the victory.
Beck Ryken went the distance, striking out seven, for the victory.
Yankton built an early lead on the way to a 7-1 victory in the nightcap.
Beste had three hits and two rBI for Yankton. Ryken posted a pair of hits. O’Brien added a hit in the victory.
Brennen Gilmore pitched five innings, allowing one unearned run, in the victory. Owen Eidsness pitched two innings of shutout relief, striking out two.
The Black Sox, 21-1, are off until the Brookings Tournament, beginning July 7.
Lakers 12-7, Gayville-Volin 0-1
GAYVILLE — The Yankton Lakers earned a doubleheader sweep over Gayville-Volin in 14-under baseball action on Thursday.
In the opener, Damian Janish tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 10, in a 12-0 Lakers victory.
Austin Conway went 2-for-2 with a triple for Yankton. Steven Hunhoff and Ben Bohlmann each had two hits and two RBI. Easton Schelhaas also had two hits. Isaac Olnes doubled, driving in two. Whitaker Hanson had a hit and three RBI. Madden McQuade added a hit in the victory.
In the nightcap, McQuade posted two triples and a double in a 7-1 Yankton victory.
Bohlmann and Nathan Weber each doubled and singled for Yankton. Janish also doubled. Conway, Olnes, Hunhoff and Schelhaas each had a hit in the victory.
Conway picked up the win, striking out eight.
The Lakers are off until the Sioux Falls Tournament, beginning July 6.
Reds 9-4, Harrisburg 3-1
The Yankton Reds earned a doubleheader sweep over Harrisburg Gold in 13-under baseball action on Thursday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Will Sager struck out nine Harrisburg batters as the Reds won 9-3.
Jackson Kudera and Gibson Brooks registered a hit and a RBI in the contest.
Sager allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits in the complete-game victory.
In the nightcap, Yankton completed the sweep with a 4-1 decision.
Isaac Serck doubled and singled, and Maxwell Weisenburger doubled for Yankton. Simon Kampshoff, Sager and Linij Welch each had a hit in the victory.
Kash Luellman struck out six batters in 4 2/3 innings pitched for the Reds, giving up one run on four hits in the victory.
The Reds are now 19-12 on the season. They are off until the Sioux Falls Tournament, beginning July 6.
