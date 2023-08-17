AVON — Paxton Bierema went 8-for-9 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns to lead Avon past Colome 42-12 in prep football action on Thursday. The game marked the season opener for both squads.
Bierema also rushed for a score and returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for Avon, in its first game under head coach Justin Lukkes. Tyler Tjeerdsma rushed for 85 yards and two scores. Trace Pelton and Landon Thury each had a touchdown catch.
Terran Talsma had 20 tackles, including three sacks, for the Avon defense. Bierema posted 10 stops. Pelton recovered a fumble in the victory.
Eli Vobr rushed for 99 yards and a score for Colome. Lane Leighton also rushed for a score.
Jonah Musser led the Colome defense, recording nine tackles and a fumble recovery. Seth Heath also recovered a fumble for the Cowboys.
Avon travels to Burke on Aug. 25. Colome travels to Gayville-Volin on Aug. 25.
Sioux Valley 42, Scotland-Menno 0
MENNO — Brock Christopherson and Boden Schiller each rushed for over 100 yards as Sioux Valley downed Scotland-Menno 42-0 in prep football action on Thursday. The game marked the season opener for both squads.
Brock Christopherson rushed for 127 yards and two scores for Sioux Valley. Schiller rushed for 121 yards, including a 59-yard score. Donovan Rose, Maverick Nelson and Wyatt Hardt each had a rushing touchdown in the victory..
Hudsyn Ruesink and Braden Danzelsen each had eight tackles for the Sioux Valley defense. Mitchell Guthmiller and Tobin Squires each had a fumble recovery.
Izayah Ulmer was 3-of-6 passing for 22 yards to lead the Scotland-Menno offense. Logan Sayler was the Trappers’ leading rusher in the contest.
Sayler had a team-high seven tackles for the Trappers’ defense. Jacey Walloch had five stops and Trent Guthmiller added four tackles in the effort.
Sioux Valley travels to Sisseton on Aug. 25. Scotland-Menno travels to Wessington Springs to face Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central on Aug. 25.
