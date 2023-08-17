AVON — Paxton Bierema went 8-for-9 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns to lead Avon past Colome 42-12 in prep football action on Thursday. The game marked the season opener for both squads.

Bierema also rushed for a score and returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for Avon, in its first game under head coach Justin Lukkes. Tyler Tjeerdsma rushed for 85 yards and two scores. Trace Pelton and Landon Thury each had a touchdown catch.

