BROOKINGS — As the Yankton Bucks made their final preparations for the Eastern South Dakota Conference Cross Country Meet, coach Caitlyn Savey gave the Bucks a game plan.
“I thought we could either tie for second with Aberdeen or beat them. I wasn’t sure we could catch Brandon Valley,” she said. “I told the guys to chase Brandon Valley and Aberdeen and that, if we put four in the top 15, we had a chance to win.”
It wasn’t quite according to that plan, but the Bucks put four runners in the top 17 and all five in the top 22 to win the ESD title, Saturday at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings. It was Yankton’s first boys’ cross country since 2008, as well as the first for Savey, in her first year at the helm of the program.
Yankton beat Brandon Valley 60 to 76. Aberdeen Central (88) was third, followed by Harrisburg (104) and Pierre (108).
“We all knew our guys were really good coming in,” said Yankton junior Dylan Payer. “We were ready to win, but our fifth runner had to come up for us to do it.”
Harrisburg’s Cashton Johnson won the boys’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 16:01.73. Pierre’s Jared Lutmer (16:20.44) was second, followed by Payer (16:43.46).
After not feeling at 100 percent during the week, Payer’s plan was try to stay with the top runners but keep himself ahead of the rest of the field.
“My planned on being near both of them the whole race, then see where that led me,” he said.
Yankton’s Zach Fedde (16:54.36) placed sixth and Harrison Krajewski (17:15.14) finished 12th to also earn all-ESD honors for the Bucks. Nate Schoenfelder (17:33.51) just missed the awards stand, finishing 17th. Abe Chance placed 22nd in 17:41.04 to complete the Bucks’ scoring.
Also for Yankton, Oliver Dooley (18:52.64) was 49th, Taylor Wenzlaff (18:59.98) was 55th, Issac Peterson (19:07.45) was 60th, Bryton Olson (19:11.31) was 61st and Sam Larrington (19:24.35) was 64th.
“That was so much fun,” Savey said. “Every one of our runners was excited.”
Brandon Valley claimed the girls’ title, 32 to 48 over Harrisburg. Watertown (82) was third, followed by Pierre (116) and Aberdeen Central (125). Yankton (149) placed sixth.
The Lynx put five runners in the top 11, led by medalist Addison Scholten. Scholten won the 5,000-meter event in 18:59.94, beating out Harrisburg’s Presli White (19:36.83) and Addison Reilly (19:44.98).
Yankton was led by Thea Chance (20:39.45), who earned the final medal with a 15th place finish. Abby Johanneson (21:29.73) was 31st, followed by a trio of Gazelles: Mary Rounds (21:45.50) in 37th, Shae Rumsey (21:46.25) in 38th and Sydnee Serck (21:51.73) in 39th.
Also for Yankton, Delaney Youmans (22:10.34) was 45th and Claire Tereshinski (22:18.42) was 48th.
Johanneson, Rounds and Youmans — all seventh graders — were running their first varsity race.
“It was really impressive,” Savey said. “Not only with the three seventh graders, but our veterans had some new energy as well.”
Yankton finishes the regular season with the Huron Invitational on Oct. 13. Start time is 4 p.m. at Broadland Creek Golf Course, the host of this year’s state meet.
“Thursday is a great opportunity to get a feel for the state meet course,” Savey said. “For the girls, it’s a great learning meet to build on Saturday. The boys roll in with the rhythm they had at ESD.”
The top finish also raises the excitement for state, Payer noted.
“I think we can surprise some people at state,” he said.
Yankton finished second to Harrisburg in the JV girls’ race, 35 to 41. The Bucks were fifth in the JV boys’ race. In the junior high races, Yankton was fifth on the boys’ side and sixth on the girls’ side.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
VARSITY BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Yankton 60, Brandon Valley 76, Aberdeen Central 88, Harrisburg 104, Pierre 108, Brookings 146, Watertown 160, Huron 167, Mitchell 237
TOP 15 (ALL-ESD): 1, Cashton Johnson, Harrisburg 16:01.73; 2, Jared Lutmer, Pierre 16:20.44; 3, Dylan Payer 16:43.46; 4, Mikah Peters, Brandon Valley 16:51.18; 5, Ty Sullivan 16:53.86; 6, Zach Fedde, Yankton 16:54.36; 7, Tino Lopez, Aberdeen Central 16:58.79; 8, Cheech Harman, Huron 17:00.33; 9, Paul Kern, Brandon Valley 17:04.19; 10, Tyler Groen, Brandon Valley 17:06.51; 11, Hunter Patton, Mitchell 17:07.81; 12, Harrison Krajewski, Yankton 17:15.14; 13, T.J. Lien, Huron 17:18.35; 14, Caleb Morris, Pierre 17:21.98; 15, Camden Coughlin, Brandon Valley 17:23.26
OTHER YHS: 17, Nate Schoenfelder 17:33.51; 22, Abe Chance 17:41.04; 49, Oliver Dooley 18:52.64; 55, Taylor Wenzlaff 18:59.98; 60, Issac Peterson 19:07.45; 61, Bryton Olson 19:11.31; 64, Sam Larrington 19:24.35
VARSITY GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 32, Harrisburg 48, Watertown 82, Pierre 116, Aberdeen Central 125, Yankton 149, Huron 176, Brookings 186
TOP 15 (ALL-ESD): 1, Addison Scholten, Brandon Valley 18:56.94; 2, Presli White, Harrisburg 19:36.83; 3, Addison Reilly, Harrisburg 19:44.98; 4, Sarah VanDeBerg, Brandon Valley 20:04.32; 5, Bria Miller, Harrisburg 20:09.60; 6, Lillian Rude, Brandon Valley 20:09.81; 7, Devyn VanRoekel, Pierre 20:17.68; 8, Emma List, Watertown 20:18.76; 9, Victoria Smith, Watertown 20:24.65; 10, Reagan Askdal, Brandon Valley 20:28.81; 11, Shelby Bergan, Brandon Valley 20:29.59; 12, Juna Ramey, Aberdeen Central 20:30.55; 13, Olivia Anderson, Watertown 20:31.54; 14, Kate McElroy, Watertown 20:33.11; 15, Thea Chance, Yankton 20:39.45
OTHER YHS: 31, Abby Johanneson 21:29.73; 37, Mary Rounds 21:45.50; 38, Shae Rumsey 21:46.25; 39, Sydnee Serck 21:51.73; 45, Delaney Youmans 22:10.34; 48, Claire Tereshinski 22:18.42
JV BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 50, Aberdeen Central 68, Harrisburg 71, Brookings 84, Yankton 102, Pierre 136, Watertown 171, Huron 191
TOP 5: 1, Bergen Irey, Brandon Valley 14:33.15; 2, Miles Hunt, Brandon Valley 14:35.56; 3, Eli Biegler, Aberdeen Central 14:38.90; 4, Seth Vogt, Brookings 14:41.81; 5, Ryan McKeown, Harrisburg 14:44.15
YHS: 9, Kaden Hunhoff 14:53.88; 10, Ethan Brenden 14:57.27; 25, Antani Kabela 15:34.90; 27, Boston Frick 15:38.88; 31, Jackson Slowey 15:45.16; 35, Caden Wieman 16:08.39; 42, Elliot Dooley 16:57.03
JV GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Harrisburg 35, Yankton 41, Brandon Valley 65, Aberdeen Central 78, Watertown 122
TOP 5: 1, Ava Feldman, Harrisburg 17:04.36; 2, Kendra Hoffmann, Harrisburg 17:13.72; 3, Kahlen Peterson, Yankton 17:39.37; 4, Isabella Vrbka, Yankton 17:46.11; 5, Angelina Lopez, Aberdeen Central 17:52.15
OTHER YHS: 7, Nora Welker 17:55.72; 13, Bailey Mines 18:49.53; 14, Ava Johanneson 18:49.95; 30, Kendra Ratterman 20:29.56
JH BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 31, Brookings 62, Pierre 84, Harrisburg 116, Yankton 122, Watertown 187, Aberdeen Central 195, Mitchell 197, Huron 251
TOP 5: 1, Trevin Lounsbury, Brookings 10:44.19; 2, Isaac Spahr, Brandon Valley 11:04.69; 3, Dylan Haar, Brookings 11:09.39; 4, Luke Jacobson, Yankton 11:12.74; 5, Brayden Laber, Brandon Valley 11:19.03
OTHER YMS: 7, Lucas Feimer 11:21.11; 25. Isaac Larrington 12:10.14; 47, Isaac Paulson 12:39.98; 53, Weslee Dewitt 12:59.84; 60, Ivan Krajewski 13:22.07; 63, Chris Wright 13:29.86; 68, Deven Auch 14:00.24
JH GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Harrisburg 33, Pierre 35, Brookings 101, Watertown 122, Aberdeen Central 123, Yankton 149, Brandon Valley 218, Huron 221, Mitchell 251
TOP 5: 1, Grace McElroy, Watertown 11:33.50; 2, Autumn Gilhooly, Harrisburg 11:57.89; 3, Alice Rapp, Pierre 11:59.67; 4, Natalie Luebke, Harrisburg 12:14.16; 5, Elaina Rounds, Pierre 12:14.72
YMS: 19, Rilyn Jackson 13:01.89; 30, Remy Kusel 13:24.51; 34, Ava Dryden 13:33.26; 35, Aubrey Stotz 13:36.80; 50, Sarah Messler 14:19.92; 53, Emily Rattermann 14:28.59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.