The Yankton Curling Club will host a three-week friendly mini league, beginning Nov. 22.
The mini league is limited to four teams. Match times will be 12:45-2:15 p.m., and 2:30-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, Nov. 29 and Dec. 13.
Teams may register by emailing yanktoncc@gmail.com. Each player on the team must also register for the league. For more information, find Yankton Curling Club on Facebook.
