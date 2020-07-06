WINNER — Platte-Geddes took control in the late innings to claim an 8-5 victory over Winner-Colome in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Nate Whalen, Grayson Hanson, Landon Schulte and Kelby VanDerWerff each had two hits for Platte-Geddes. Miles Hubers, Jackson Neuman and Hayes Rabenberg each had a hit in the victory.
Oscar Pravacek went 2-for-3 with a home run to lead Winner-Colome. Aaron Gilchrist doubled and singled. Jesse Colson also doubled. Joren Bruun, Landon Thieman, Fred Whiting and Kameron Meiners each had a hit in the effort.
Myles Kott pitched five innings for the win. Hubers pitched the final two innings, striking out three. Meiners took the loss in relief.
McCook-Miner 4, Colton 2
SALEM — Colton doubled up McCook-Miner 4-2 in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Tanner Jacobsen and Cole Papendick each had a hit for McCook-Miner, which was outhit 5-2.
Alex Andresen pitched four shutout innings, striking out five, for the win. Colbe Scott took the loss.
S.F. West 4-4, Harrisburg 2-14
HARRISBURG — Harrisburg bounced back from an opening loss to earn a split with Sioux Falls West in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
In the opener, all the runs were scored in the first inning of a 4-2 Sioux Falls West victory.
Gabe Stahl and Mitch Willis each had a hit for West, which took advantage of nine walks.
Tyson Kogel tripled, and Tyman Long and Zeb Wede each doubled for Harrisburg. Jack Rabern and Chase Lucas each had a hit in the effort.
Keaton Hartman picked up the win, with Jacob Ebeling pitching two scoreless innings for the save. Sam Rabern suffered the loss.
In the nightcap, Harrisburg got the offense rolling in the third inning of a 14-4 victory.
Wede doubled and singled, and Kogel and Payton Metzger each had two hits for Harrisburg. Lucas tripled, and Jack Tiegen and Taylor Klein each had a hit in the victory.
Gabe Stahl had two hits for West. Billy Chatwell doubled in the effort.
Metzger pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win. Camden Gadbois took the loss.
Mitchell 12, Humboldt-Hartford 2
MITCHELL — Brady Hawkins went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double to lead Mitchell past Humboldt-Hartford 12-2 in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.
Jonah Schmidt had three hits and four RBI for Mitchell. Koby Larson added a double in the victory.
Noah Hohn, Landry Knight and Carson Wittrock each had a hit for Humboldt-Hartford.
Ethan Price went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out six, for the win. Micah Warrington took the loss.
