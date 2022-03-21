ABERDEEN — Aberdeen Christian outscored Freeman Academy-Marion 39-20 in the middle two quarters and held on for a 72-65 victory over the Bearcats in the seventh place game of the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Aberdeen.
Malek Wieker scored 27 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Aberdeen Christian. Ethan Russel finished with 21 points. Jackson Isakson had 11 points and eight rebounds. Andrew Brennan added five assists in the victory.
For the Bearcats, Quincy Blue scored 22 points and Connor Epp scored 20 points to lead the way. Thalen Schroeder finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Both teams finished 21-5. The Bearcats will graduate Dylan Johansen, Donte Butler, Thalen Schroeder and Quincy Blue from this year’s squad.
FR. ACAD.-MARION (21-5)
Donte Butler 1-5 0-0 3, Connor Epp 8-14 4-5 20, Dylan Johansen 0-1 1-2 1, Thalen Schroeder 5-13 3-7 14, Tavin Schroeder 0-0 0-0 0, Quincy Blue 7-18 2-2 22, Matthew Hagen 2-8 0-0 5, Maddox Kihne 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23-59 10-16 65.
ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN (21-5)
Andrew Brennan 1-5 0-0 2, Kaden Clark 2-3 0-1 4, Jackson Isakson 5-12 0-0 11, Ethan Russell 8-20 4-4 21, Malek Wieker 8-15 5-8 27, Konnar Furman 0-0 0-0 0, Abe Holscher 0-1 0-0 0, Joey Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Blake Rich 2-3 0-0 5. TOTALS: 27-60 9-13 72.
FR. ACAD.-MARION 18 9 11 27 — 65
ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN 13 16 23 20 — 72
