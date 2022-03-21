Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.