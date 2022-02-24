SCOTLAND — Lillie Eide hit a driving layup in the closing seconds to lift top-seeded Centerville to a 52-50 victory over Freeman in the Region 5B Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday in Scotland.
Thea Gust finished with 20 points, four assists and three steals for Centerville (20-2), which advances to the SoDak 16 on March 3. Eide and Makayla Heesch each had nine points and three steals, with Eide also recording three assists. Bailey Hansen added eight rebounds in the victory.
Kate Miller posted game-highs of 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Freeman (10-11). Erin Uecker added 10 points.
FREEMAN (10-11) 7 17 14 12 — 50
CENTERVILLE (20-2) 11 13 17 11 — 52
Viborg-Hurley 59, Irene-Wakonda 46
SCOTLAND — Denae Mach scored a game-high 18 points and Coral Mason finished with a double-double as Viborg-Hurley downed Irene-Wakonda 59-46 in the Region 5B Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Thursday.
Mason finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals for Viborg-Hurley (18-4), which advanced to the SoDak 16 with the victory. Charley Nelson scored 10 points and Delana Mach added eight points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Nora O’Malley led Irene-Wakonda (14-8) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Katie Knodel scored 14 points. Madison Orr had eight rebounds and Emma Marshall recorded four steals for the Eagles.
IRENE-WAKONDA (14-8) 10 13 10 13 — 46
VIBORG-HURLEY (18-4) 17 14 21 7 — 59
Region 4A
Vermillion 38, EPJ 30
VERMILLION — Vermillion outlasted an upset-minded Elk Point-Jefferson squad 38-30 in the Region 4A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday in Vermillion.
Kasey Hanson posted 11 points for Vermillion (17-5), which advances to the SoDak 16 on March 3. Brooke Jensen had 13 rebounds and four blocked shots in the victory.
Kaitlyn Van Roekel scored 13 points for EPJ (8-14), which knocked off third-seeded Tea Area to earn a spot in Thursday’s matchup.
ELK POINT-JEFF. (8-14) 4 8 9 9 — 30
VEMRILLION (16-5) 13 11 5 9 — 38
Region 5A
Wagner 48, Hanson 36
WAGNER — Top-ranked Wagner advanced to the SoDak 16 with a 48-36 victory over Hanson in the Region 5A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday in Wagner.
Emma Yost finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead Wagner (20-1). Ashlyn Koupal had 13 points. Shalayne Nagel finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Macy Koupal added eight points and nine rebounds in the victory.
Annalyse Weber scored a game-high 21 points and had seven steals for Hanson, which finished at 17-5.
HANSON (17-5) 6 5 15 10 — 36
WAGNER (20-1) 10 14 12 12 — 48
MVP 44, Parkston 25
PARKSTON — Mount Vernon-Plankinton held Parkston to seven first-half points on the way to a 44-25 victory over the second-seeded Trojans in the Region 5A Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Thursday.
Emilee Fox posted 13 points and six rebounds for MVP (17-5), which advances to the SoDak 16 on March 3. Mariah Baker added 12 points in the victory.
Abby Hohn led Parkston (16-6) with 11 points and eight rebounds. Faith Oakley also had eight rebounds.
MT. VERN.-PLANK. (17-5) 6 12 16 10 — 44
PARKSTON (16-6) 3 4 11 7 — 25
Region 6B
Platte-Geddes 56, Burke 48
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes used three players in double figures to claim a 56-48 victory over Burke in the second round of the Region 6B Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday in Platte.
Cadence Van Zee finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for Platte-Geddes (12-9), which will face Avon on Saturday in Mitchell. Regan Hoffman scored 13 points. Hadley Hanson had 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Karley VanDerWerff added 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the victory.
Adisyn Andahl led Burke (7-15) with 16 points. Cecily Geaghan added 10 points.
BURKE (7-15) 13 15 6 14 — 48
PLATTE-GEDDES (12-9) 11 11 12 22 — 56
