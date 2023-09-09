Savas Di lascio scored in the final minute, lifting Mount Marty to a 2-1 victory over Bethany (Kansas) in men’s soccer action on Friday at Yankton’s Crane-Youngworth Field.
MMU led 1-0 at half thanks to a goal by Sloan Tshilenge at the 41:38 mark. Bethany tied the match early in the second half, as Josh Amador converted a pass from Fernando Villaseca and Jarit Mejia.
