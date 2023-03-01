BROOKINGS — Dan Fitzsimmons had been to the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex several times as a coach for the University of South Dakota.
Today (Thursday) he is there as the head coach of Mount Marty University and at his first NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Fitzsimmons said he is “leaning on” senior Seth Wiebelhaus for some of the things to know as he coaches his first NAIA championship meet.
“I’ve been leaning on him a lot to help me with the ins and outs of the NAIA experience,” Fitzsimmons said Wednesday as his team got ready for the pre-meet banquet. “They were saying that there will be 1,700 at the banquet tonight.”
Several of the athletes competing this weekend will be wearing Lancer blue and gold, something that pleases Fitzsimmons.
“I’m pretty happy with the number of athletes we have, especially the women,” he said. “It’s a step in the right direction. You always want more, but we’re certainly moving forward.”
Fitzsimmons is quick to credit his coaching staff, specifically Jonathan Becker and Clint Schroeder, for helping get the Lancers to and ready for nationals.
“A lot of these kids work with Becker, and he recruited a few of them,” he said. “Clint has done a lot with our pole vaulters.”
The Lancer women open the meet today with the 1600 relay. The Lancer women are qualified 20th with a clocking of 3:59.49. Among the individuals listed for the event are Calli Davis, Ashinee George, Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl, Elianna Clark, Abrielle Nelson, Alexis Even, Josey Wahlstrom and Isabelle Hardmeyer.
“We really haven’t run those four together,” Fitzsimmons said. “I’m anxious to see what they can do with having running several races before. They’re 20th out of 20, but we feel we can beat a few of those teams ahead of us.”
The men’s 1600 relay is also in prelims on Thursday. MMU enters ranked 10th. Among the individuals listed on that event are Donovan Breckenridge, Mason Schleis, Wiebelhaus, Nathan Simons, Jonathan Fuselier, Deontae Howard, Nathaniel Kropuenske and Michael Beyer.
“With two of our legs in the heptathlon, we’ll probably go with two alternates,” Fitzsimmons said. Deontae Howard and Nathaniel Kropuenske will run the relay, along with Donovan Breckenridge and Nathan Simons.
The Lancer men boast two athletes ranked among the top four in the heptathlon, Schleis (third, 5,043 points) and Wiebelhaus (fourth, 4,969).
“They are going in third and fourth, so there is a little work to do,” Fitzsimmons said. “But it’s not about what you did in the past, it’s what you do the next two days. Hopefully they’ll get a good start on day one and keep rolling.”
Besides day two of the heptathlon, the women’s pole vault also will conclude on Friday. MMU senior Gracie Rippen has cleared 11-6 ½, ranking 21st entering the field.
“Gracie hit the automatic qualifying mark, which is an achievement in itself,” Fitzsimmons said. “If she clears the next bar she’s in the top 16 and right in the mix.”
Fitzsimmons also has high expectations of Davis, who enters the 400 prelims ranked 20th at 58.22 seconds.
“Calli’s had an outstanding indoor season. If we had focused on the 200 she might have gotten in there, too,” Fitzsimmons said. “We think she’s better than her seed. She’s usually running three events, sometimes four. Focusing on one event fresh, she can improve.”
George is seeded 29th in the 60-meter hurdles with a clocking of 9.00 seconds.
“She keeps getting better and better,” Fitzsimmons said. “She went from 9.15 to 9.00 in a couple of weeks. If she breaks nine seconds, that’s a magical barrier.”
For the Lancer men, Breckenridge is qualified in two events, the 200 (11th, 21.57) and 400 (15th, 48.64).
“He won the GPAC (Great Plains Athletic Conference) 200, which came as a bit of a surprise,” Fitzsimmons said. “We asked him if he wanted to do it all, and he was excited to do it.”
Marcus Jnofinn enters the 60-meter dash ranked 11th in 6.77 seconds.
“Outside of the Nebraska meet, I have yet to see him get beat,” Fitzsimmons said. “He is feeling like he as healthy as he has been.”
Simons (1:20.84) is ranked 12th entering the 600-meter run.
“He did that early. He’s had some foot problems,” Fitzsimmons said. “But he did run a 48-second split (in the 1600 relay) at the GPAC meet.
“There are six guys at 1:20, and a couple of them will be left out and a couple will make it to finals. Hopefully he is one of them.”
Fuselier, a freshman, has run 8.23 to rank 20th in the 60-meter hurdles.
“He’s really coming along,” Fitzsimmons said. “He has a lot of high expectations for himself. He’s a big strong kid, and he’s running his best races right now.”
Finals for the all of the running events featuring Lancer athletes will be on Saturday.
