PLATTE — Platte-Geddes’ Jackson Neuman answered a game-tying three-pointer by Gregory’s Daniel Mitchell by hitting a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer, lifting the Black Panthers to a 56-53 victory over the Gorillas in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Caden Foxley finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for Platte-Geddes (5-1). Dawson Hoffman scored 12 points. Neuman and Cade Nachtigal each scored nine points in the victory.
Mitchell led Gregory with a game-high 18 points, as well as three steals. Rane Kensey scored 12 points, Cruz Klundt scored 11 points and Carson Klundt had seven rebounds in the victory.
Platte-Geddes travels to Lennox on Friday. Gregory hosts Kimball-White Lake on Thursday.
Platte-Geddes won the JV game.
PLATTE-GEDDES (5-1) 17 13 8 18 — 56
GREGORY (4-5) 15 11 10 17 — 53
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.