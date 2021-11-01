MADISON — Jordan Lynn led five Dakota State players in double figures with 30 points, leading the Trojans to a 98-86 victory over Mount Marty in men’s basketball action on Sunday.
Lynn also had eight rebounds and four steals for DSU (1-3). Lamarr Wood had 18 points and four blocked shots off the bench. Gavin Schipper and Deshawn Kelley each scored 12 points, with Kelley recording eight assists. Berto Gittens added 10 points in the victory.
Nick Coleman scored 18 points, and Tyrell Harper had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Mount Marty. Elijah Pappas and Kade Sterns each had 11 points for the Lancers.
Mount Marty, 2-1, travels to Martin Luther today (Tuesday).
