Tash Lunday
Buy Now

Mount Marty's Tash Lunday goes up for a shot in the lane against Doane's Matt Adamek during their Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game Feb. 15 at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty freshman Tash Lunday was named second team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference as the men’s basketball post-season awards were announced Wednesday.

Lunday averaged 20 points per game, tying for third in the league in scoring. He also averaged 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He finished with 47 made three-pointers and 114 made free throws.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.