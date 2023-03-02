SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty freshman Tash Lunday was named second team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference as the men’s basketball post-season awards were announced Wednesday.
Lunday averaged 20 points per game, tying for third in the league in scoring. He also averaged 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He finished with 47 made three-pointers and 114 made free throws.
