PIERCE, Neb. — Crofton rallied past Guardian Angels Central Catholic 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25 for third place in the Mid-State Conference Volleyball Tournament, Thursday in Pierce, Nebraska.
Jayden Jordan finished with 13 kills, 22 digs and two blocks to lead a balanced Crofton attack. Ella Wragge posted 11 kills, 18 digs and three blocks (two solo). Caitlin Guenther had 11 kills, 15 digs and two blocks (one solo). Alexis Folkers posted 37 assists and 18 digs. Lexi Wiebelhaus had nine kills, Megan Tramp had 11 digs and Ellie Tramp added 10 digs in the victory.
Crofton, 15-12, will host the Sub-District C2-5 Tournament, beginning Monday. The Warriors are the top seed, and will face either Laurel-Concord-Coleridge or Hartington-Newcastle in Monday’s late semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.