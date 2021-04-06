BRANDON — Brandon Valley avenged an earlier loss to Yankton, handing the Bucks their first setback of the season as Yankton went 1-1 in a boys’ tennis triangular on Tuesday in Brandon.
Yankton’s victory came against Sioux Falls Roosevelt, an 8-1 decision.
Gage Becker, Zac Briggs, Ryan Schulte, Harrison Krajewski and Miles Krajewski each won in singles play, as a tiebreaker loss kept the Bucks from a sweep.
Becker and Quentin Moser, Keaton List and Schulte, and Briggs and Harrison Krajewski won in doubles play for Yankton.
Brandon Valley won two of three doubles matches, then split singles matches to avenge a March 30 loss at Yankton.
Briggs and Harrison Krajewski won in doubles play for Yankton. Becker, Briggs and Schulte won in singles action for the Bucks.
Yankton, now 5-1, is off until an April 13 match at O’Gorman. Start time is 4 p.m. at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls.
YANKTON 8, ROOSEVELT 1
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Carter Cameron 6-1, 6-2; Anthony Erickson R def. Keaton List 4-6, 6-3, (10-8); Zac Briggs Y def. Charlie Grismer 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Schulte Y def. Mason McKee 6-1, 6-2; Harrson Krajewski Y def. Brock Kruger 6-0, 6-0; Miles Krajewski Y def. Boen McKee 6-3, 6-1
DOUBLES: Becker-Quentin Moser Y def. Cameron-Erickson 7-5, 6-2; List-Schulte Y def. Grismer-M. McKee 6-3, 6-1; Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Kruger-B. McKee 6-1, 6-1
JV SINGLES: Hunter Eggen Y def. Evan Rodgers 8-6; Garett Everson R def. Dylan Ridgway 2-6, 6-4, (10-8); Christopher Rockne Y def. Emmot Nathan 8-4; Benjamin Fischer R def. Corrigan Johnke 8-5; Jack Petersen Y def. Jayce Orth 8-5; Trevan Keegan R def. Ethan Hladky 8-6
JV DOUBLES: M. Krajewski-Ridgeway Y def. Rodgers-Everson 9-8 (10-8); Nathan-Fischer R def. Patrick Kralicek-Chase Howe 8-5; Orth-Keegan R def. Hladky-Ethan Swenson (no score listed)
BRANDON VALLEY 5, YANKTON 4
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Dawson Johnson 6-4, 6-1; Landon Kocer BV def. Keaton List 6-1, 6-1; Zac Briggs Y def. Tanner Schultz 6-4, 6-0; Ryan Schulte Y def. Ayden Murray 6-4, 7-6 (7-2), Tayven Badger BV def. Harrison Krajewski 6-1, 6-4; Cole Murray BV def. Miles Krajewski 6-3, 6-3
DOUBLES: Johnson-Kocer BV def. Becker-Quentin Moser 6-1, 6-3; Schultz-Murray BV def. List-Schulte 2-6, 7-5, (10-2); Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Badger-Mark Mutschelknaus 7-5, 6-3
JV SINGLES: Mutschelknaus BV def. Dylan Ridgway 7-5, 6-2; Sam Woidyla BV def. Corrigan Johnke 8-6; Henry Wright BV def. Patrick Kralicek 8-5; Wes Dewitt BV def. Jack Pedersen 8-5; Hunger Eggen Y def. Hunter Anderson 8-3
JV DOUBLES: Eli Woidyla-Cole Murray BV def. M. Krajewski-Ridgeway 6-2, 6-3; Gibsen Eszlinger-S. Woidyla BV def. Rockne-Johnke 8-3; Anderson-Wright BV def. Kralicek-Pedersen (no score listed); Crosby Ries-Dewitt BV def. Eggen-Chase Howe 8-2; Ethan Hladky-Elisha Swenson Y def. Ben Gromer-Tate Hanson 8-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.