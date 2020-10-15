AINSWORTH, Neb. — The Bloomfield-Wausa girls — second at state a year ago — put themselves in position for another strong finish with a title in the District D-4 Cross Country Meet, Thursday in Ainsworth, Nebraska.
Bloomfield-Wausa beat out Ainsworth 13 to 17. North Central was third with 23 points, also qualifying for state.
Ainsworth freshman Katherine Kerrigan won the girls’ race in 20:13.5, beating out Bloomfield-Wausa’s Christina Martinson (20:41.6).
Bloomfield-Wausa put three other runners in the top 15: Darla Nelson (4th, 21:03.8), Carrylee Martinson (8th, 21:19.8) and Madie Ziegler (15th, 22:15.7).
Ainsworth won the boys’ title with 39 points, with Osmond (42) and West Holt (42) also qualifying for state.
Ainsworth’s Tylan Schlueter won in 16:57.1, holding off Bloomfield-Wausa’s Addison Smith (17:25.4).
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES (Top 3 Qualify): Bloomfield-Wausa 13, Ainsworth 17, North Central 23, Burwell 54, Summerland 59, Boyd County 71, Plainview 72, Central Valley 74, Niobrara-Verdigre 87, Osmond 93
STATE QUALIFIERS (Top 15): 1. Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth 20:13.5; 2. Christina Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa 20:41.6; 3. CeeAnna Beel, Ainsworth 20:48.7; 4. Darla Nelson, Bloomfield-Wausa 21:03.8; 5. Daisy Frick, North Central 21:09.9; 6. Jymmie Jensen, Burwell 21:16.4; 7. Madison Davis, West Holt 21:19.3; 8. Carrylee Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa 21:19.8; 9. Mariah Ost, North Central 21:20.5; 10. Abigail White, Plainview 21:29.8; 11. Keira Taylor, North Central 21:31.6; 12. Natasha Zeisler, Boyd County 21:35.0; 13. Kaci Wickersham, Summerland 21:35.3; 14. Tessa Barthel, Ainsworth 22:13.0; 15. Madie Ziegler, Bloomfield-Wausa 22:15.7
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES (Top 3 Qualify):Ainsworth 39, Osmond 42, West Holt 42, Elkhorn Valley 43, Plainview 44, Bloomfield-Wausa 45, Neligh-Oakdale 64, North Central 75, Summerland 88, Boyd County 94, Chambers-Wheeler Central 103, Riverside 117, Burwell 123, Creighton 151
STATE QUALIFIERS (Top 15): 1. Tylan Schlueter, Ainsworth 16:57.1; 2. Addison Smith, Bloomfield-Wausa 17:25.4; 3. Ryan Berger, Riverside 17:40.7; 4. Eli Thiele, Summerland 17:51.9; 5. Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley 17:54.0; 6. Johnson Chishiba, Osmond 17:56.8; 7. Aaron Kraus, West Holt 18:08.2; 8. Graysen Schultze, Osmond 18:13.1; 9. Jordan Mosel, Plainview 18:15.0; 10. Raden Orton, North Central 18:23.7; 11. Kyler Mosel, Plainview 18:24.3; 12. Isaac Koenig, Boyd County 18:25.1; 13. Waylon Warneke, Elkhorn Valley 18:25.5; 14. Griffin Claussen, Neligh-Oakdale 18:26.1; 15. Ethan Moses, CWC 18:26.7
