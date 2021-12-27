VERDIGRE, Neb. — The Niobrara-Verdigre girls scored 29 first-quarter points on the way to a 61-24 rout of Elba in the opening round of the Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament, Monday in Verdigre, Nebraska.
Josilyn Miller scored 17 points to lead Niobrara-Verdigre. Bree Breithaupt added eight points for the Cougars, who had 12 players score in the contest.
Jaime Wysocki scored 11 points to lead Elba.
Niobrara-Verdigre, 5-4, will play Plainview for the championship today (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. Elba will play in the third place game at 3 p.m.
ELBA (2-5) 5 5 6 8 — 24
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (5-4) 29 17 7 8 — 61
Plainview 68, St. Edward 14
VERDIGRE, Neb. — The Plainview girls built a 47-6 halftime lead on the way to a 68-14 victory over St. Edward in the opening round of the Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament, Monday in Verdigre, Nebraska.
Teya Boyer scored 12 points and Peace Akinnigbagbe netted 11 points for Plainview. Heather Pendergast added 10 points for the Pirates, who had 13 players score in the contest.
Maddie Reeves finished with five points for St. Edward.
Plainview, 6-2, will face Niobrara-Verdigre in the championship game today (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. St. Edward will face Elba for third at 3 p.m.
PLAINVIEW (6-2) 25 22 12 9 — 68
ST. EDWARD (0-8) 2 4 6 2 — 14
Boys
Niobrara-Verdigre 61, Elba 13
VERDIGRE, Neb. — The Niobrara-Verdigre boys used three players in double figures and a stout defense to claim a 61-13 victory over Elba in the Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament, Monday in Verdigre, Nebraska.
Trey Quick scored 17 points and Preston Crosley netted 16 points to lead Niobrara-Verdigre. Julian Martell added 12 points in the victory.
Brendon Keene led Elba with 10 points.
Niobrara-Verdigre will play for the championship today (Tuesday) at 7:30 p.m. Elba will play in the third place game at 4:30 p.m.
ELBA (1-6) 4 2 2 5 — 13
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (1-7) 18 18 15 10 — 61
Plainview 72, St. Edward 45
VERDIGRE, Neb. — The Plainview boys outscored St. Edward 28-4 in the fourth quarter to claim a 72-45 victory in the opening round of the Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament, Monday in Verdigre, Nebraska.
Spencer Hille scored 29 points for Plainview, which led 44-41 entering the fourth quarter. Karter Lingenfelter and Jacson King each had 12 points in the victory.
Isaac Roberts led St. Edward with a game-high 31 points.
Plainview, 4-3, will face Niobrara-Verdigre in the championship, today (Tuesday) at 7:30 p.m. St. Edward will play Elba for third at 4:30 p.m.
PLAINVIEW (4-3) 12 16 16 28 — 72
ST. EDWARD (2-6) 10 15 16 4 — 45
