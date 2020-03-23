Isaac Nedved was the honoree for the Yankton Bucks as the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association presented its Hobey Baker Character Awards for each varsity boys’ hockey program.
The honor, as described on the SDAHA Facebook Page, goes to the player on each team the exhibits exemplary “character, commitment, persistence, selflessness, academic excellence and sportsmanship.”
