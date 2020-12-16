VERMILLION — South Dakota’s and Drake’s men’s basketball programs have agreed to reschedule their postponed game for 5 p.m. Friday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
The two teams were originally scheduled to meet Wednesday, but postponed that meeting due to COVID-19 concerns. Those concerns were alleviated by both team’s medical staffs and Friday became the next available date.
The game is a rematch of a 69-53 Drake win in Manhattan, Kansas, back on Nov. 27. It will be the home opener for the Coyotes (1-5), which downed South Dakota State 91-78 in Sioux Falls last time out. Drake enters unbeaten at 6-0.
Seating for Friday’s game will be limited to University of South Dakota students and season ticket holders. Tickets issued for Wednesday’s game against Drake can be used for Friday’s rescheduled contest.
USD will host Mount Marty at 4 p.m. Sunday to wrap up non-conference play.
