A prolific passing offense with a talented returning quarterback comes to Crane Youngworth Field Friday night when Huron visits Yankton to open the 2021 football season.
“Huron is always real physical and they’re well coached,” Yankton head football coach Brady Muth said. “The biggest thing for us is their quarterback (senior Cade McNeil). He’s a pretty special player for them.”
The Bucks’ defensive will be tasked with slowing McNeil and the Tiger offense down. Muth said the squad may have to play a little different up-front defensively to counter the Tigers offense.
The Bucks held their preseason scrimmage last Friday ahead of their season opener, but struggled to get a normal practice in this week due to weather conditions. Muth said the team will be ready regardless.
“We had to get creative on Tuesday and then storms Wednesday, so it’s just been really creative,” Muth said. “But the kids responded well. It’s not serious adversity, but it’s still adversity so they handled that well.”
The Bucks will face live action for the first time since a semifinal loss last fall Friday, and there will be a few new faces and some returners taking bigger roles as they hit the field.
The Bucks will roll out a slightly new offense, with Rugby Ryken as the primary starting quarterback after splitting time with Trevor Fitzgerald last season. Ryken may not be the only player taking snaps this season though.
“(Ryken starting) is not saying there wont be times when (backup quarterback) Lucas Kampshoff comes in,” Muth said. “We have other packages too, where we’re in wildcat sets and things of that nature.”
Swanson received limited carries last season and is projected to be the feature back for the Bucks this season. Muth also expects to see a handful of other guys taking carries.
“I’m curious to see how the running game is going to look without Corbin Sohler (graduated) in the backfield,” Muth said. “I think Gavin Swanson, Ethan Bradwisch, James Stewart and Austin Pederson will do a good job for us.”
The biggest change for the Bucks will be on the lines, where Muth said the team had to rebuild most of their offensive and defensive lines for the season.
There are still positions up for grabs up front, Muth said, with multiple players expecting to be rotated in and out Friday and going forward until guys separate themselves from the rest of the group. The Bucks are looking to win the line of scrimmage and be more physical that Huron if they are to win, Muth said.
“The big thing is just being physical,” Muth said. “That’s the biggest thing we have to focus on Friday night, making sure we’re the more physical team out there.”
Muth said the goal for Friday is the execute the way the team is capable of, and if the Bucks are able to do that, he believes they can walk away with the win.
“It’s huge, obviously the first game of the season, you want to start the season with a win under your belt,” Muth said. “The biggest thing for us is making sure that we perform to the level that we’re suppose to perform.
“The winning or losing kind of works itself out, we need to make sure that when we go out we’re executing at the level we need to, or are suppose to. If we can do that, everything takes care of itself.”
RV Huron (0-0) at No. 3 Yankton (0-0)
7 p.m., Crane-Youngworth Field
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton leads 39-5.
LAST MEETING: Yankton rolled to a 44-3 victory in the 2020 season.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton lost to Pierre 21-12 in the 2020 semifinals.Huron lost to Brookings 45-6 in the 2020 semifinals.
NEXT UP: Yankton heads to Aberdeen Central, facing the Golden Eagles for the first time since 2016. Huron travels to Spearfish.
