GAYVILLE — The Centerville Tornadoes girls track team won convincingly with 158.58 points at the Tri State Invite at Gayville-Volin High School Tuesday, while Elkton-Lake Benton won by five points (121-116) over Menno.
Centerville won two team events, as the team of Rylie Tieman, Lillie Eide, Harper Wattier and Lillee Shearer won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 55.7 seconds. The Tornadoes also won the 4x200 meter relay with the quartet of Harper Wattier, Keira Austin, Thea Gust and Bailey Hansen clocking a time of 2:01.44.
Individually, Kiylee Westra recorded a victory for Centerville with a distance of 30-08.00 in the shot put.
Irene-Wakonda’s Emma Marshall won two events, running a time of 1:02.78 in the 400 meter dash while winning the long jump with a distance of 16-08.00.
Freeman Academy-Marion won two team events as well, as the team of Estelle Waltner, Annaliese Olson, Isabelle McConniel and Jada Koerner won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 11:07.87. Alivea Weber, McConniel, Waltner and Koerner won the 1600 meter sprint medley for FA-M with a time of 4:38.54.
The Freeman Flyers also recorded a team victory in the 4x400 meter relay. The team of Vaida Ammann, Ashlin Jacobsen, Peyton McCune and Kate Miller recorded a time of 4:40.63.
Freeman also won two individual events, as Zenovia Butler ran the 200 meter dash in 29.25 seconds while Rylee Peters won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.42 seconds.
Menno recorded three individual victories in the event. Ellyana Ulmer won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:44.77, Ashton Massey won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.07 seconds while Alana Fergen won the discus with a distance of 107-11.
Gayville-Volin’s Jolie Westrum won the triple jump with a distance of 32-01.50.
In the boys’ competition, Menno won the 4x400 meter relay, with the team of Brayden Sattler, Bryce Sattler, Owen Eitemiller and Kadeyn Ulmer recording a time of 3:46.23 in the event.
Eitemiller recorded a victory for Menno in the pole vault (12-00.00, while finishing second in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.42 seconds. Brayden Sattler was second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.31 seconds. Ulmer record two second-place finishes with a time of 55.30 seconds in the 400 meter dash and 2:16.14 in the 800 meter run.
Freeman Academy-Marion won two team events in the boys’ competition. The quartet of Finley McConniel, Jackson Donlan, Seth Balzer and Tavin Schroeder won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 9:18.59, while the team of Keaton Preheim, Maddox Kihne, Karter Weber and Schroeder won the 1600 sprint medley with a time of 4:01.66.
Individually, Preheim won the 100 meter dash, clocking in at 11.01 seconds, while Weber tied for first with Gayville-Volin’s Hunter Wuebben in the long jump with a distance of 18-09.00.
Irene-Wakonda got second-place finishes from Dashell Spurell in the 300 meter hurdles (45.08 seconds) and from Miles Pollman in the shot put (44-02.25).
Centerville registered second-place finishes from Lane Johnson in the pole vault (11-06.00) and Alec Austin in the discus (122-11).
The Freeman Flyers’ team of Caleb Richmond, Moshe Richmond, Keegan Haider and Joey Hoverson finished second in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 48.07 seconds.
