GAYVILLE — The Centerville Tornadoes girls track team won convincingly with 158.58 points at the Tri State Invite at Gayville-Volin High School Tuesday, while Elkton-Lake Benton won by five points (121-116) over Menno.

Centerville won two team events, as the team of Rylie Tieman, Lillie Eide, Harper Wattier and Lillee Shearer won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 55.7 seconds. The Tornadoes also won the 4x200 meter relay with the quartet of Harper Wattier, Keira Austin, Thea Gust and Bailey Hansen clocking a time of 2:01.44.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.