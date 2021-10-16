HUDDLESTON, Va.—South Dakota women’s triathlon clinched its qualifying spot at the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships on Saturday with the team’s runner-up finish at Smith Mountain Lake regional qualifier.
Fourth-year junior Maddie Lavin (Vermillion) was the third Division I athlete across the finish line to lead the Coyotes, clocking 1:02:57.0. A member of the Coyote swimming and track programs, Lavin began training with USD’s triathlon program during the pandemic. Saturday marked her first NCAA race.
Third-year sophomore Ella Kubas and freshman Micah Poellet finished within seconds of each other for the second time this season. Kubas finished seventh in 1:03:53.6. Poellet crossed the finish line in 1:03:55.8 for ninth.
USD’s first three finishers all clocked faster times than the previous best time by a Coyote at the Smith Mountain Lake course.
Fourth-year juniors Leah Drengenberg and Sammy Whitting, members of USD’s first triathlon recruiting class in 2018, rounded out the Coyotes’ scoring five. Drengenberg finished 14th with a time of 1:05:29.7. Whitting notched a time of 1:09:04.5 for 22nd.
Third-year sophomore Tessa Brennan clocked 1:12:56.3 for 26th.
South Dakota totaled 55 points for the runner-up team finish. Denver won the team title with 35 points. East Tennessee State edged out Wagner for third place with 66 points. Wagner totaled 68 points and Delware State rounded out the Division I field with 111 points.
Next on the docket for USD is the regional qualifier in St. George, Utah, on Oct. 30.
