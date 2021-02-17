SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Due to poor weather conditions and concern for playing field readiness, the Missouri Valley Football Conference matchup featuring Illinois State at Missouri State, scheduled for Feb. 20, has been postponed.
The game will be played on Saturday, April 17, in Springfield, Mo.
The contest was the second MVFC opener to be postponed. The Western Illinois at South Dakota matchup was postponed due to COVID concerns within the WIU program.
