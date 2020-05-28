The South Dakota Golf Association has announced its 2020 Junior Tour. The tour includes 23 events across South Dakota, and is open to junior golfers in South Dakota and surrounding areas.
There are five age divisions: 16-18, 14-15, 12-13, 10-11, and a new 9 and Under division. Top point leaders in each region (Southeast, Northeast, and West) are invited to the Tour Championship in Pierre.
A SDGA membership is required, which does not include the cost to play each event.
Junior golfers who are interested in furthering their golf careers in college are invited to apply for the SDGA| Sanford Golf series.
Email sanfordseries@sdga.org if you are interested in playing in the Series, where we play on some great golf courses across the state. Golfers earn points to gain entry into the Series Championship at The Prairie Club.
Go to www.sdga.org/junior-tour for more information and to register. Email juniortour@sdga.org or call 605-740-7085 if you have questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.