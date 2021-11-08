Four members of the Yankton Bucks were named all-Eastern South Dakota Conference for Class 11AA football, announced Monday.

Three players were selected on defense, senior defensive lineman Bodie Rutledge, senior defensive back Jaden Supurgeci and junior defensive back Cody Oswald.

One player was honored on offense, senior lineman Carson Haak.

ALL-ESD CLASS 11AA TEAM

Offense

QUARTERBACK: Lincoln Kienholz, Pierre

RUNNING BACK: Hunter Gray, Brookings; Josh Grosdidier, Mitchell

WIDE RECEIVER: Cole Holden, Watertown; Jack Merkwan, Pierre

TIGHT END: Alec Voegele, Aberdeen

OFFENSIVE LINE: Christian Busch, Pierre; Davis Engen, Brookings; Kendall Fick, Mitchell; Carson Haak, Yankton; Paden Johnson, Watertown; Perry King, Brookings; Brock Longville, Brookings; Ethan Remington, Huron; Brady Rohrbach, Aberdeen Central

Defense

LINEBACKER: Ben Althoff, Watertown; Jaden Beck, Huron; Jaxton Eck, Brookings; Joseph Van Overschelde, Mitchell

DEFENSIVE BACK: Parker Bauer, Aberdeen Central; Collin Dingsor, Watertown; Lincoln Hardin, Brookings; Jacob Mayer, Pierre; Cody Oswald, Yankton; Jaden Supurgeci, Yankton

DEFENSIVE LINE: Adam Fahey, Mitchell; Jaden Flor, Pierre; Magnus Nelson, Brookings; Bodie Rutledge, Yankton; Hunter Wientjes, Watertown

Special Teams

KICKER: Payton Theodosopoulos, Brookings

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.