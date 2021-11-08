Four members of the Yankton Bucks were named all-Eastern South Dakota Conference for Class 11AA football, announced Monday.
Three players were selected on defense, senior defensive lineman Bodie Rutledge, senior defensive back Jaden Supurgeci and junior defensive back Cody Oswald.
One player was honored on offense, senior lineman Carson Haak.
ALL-ESD CLASS 11AA TEAM
Offense
QUARTERBACK: Lincoln Kienholz, Pierre
RUNNING BACK: Hunter Gray, Brookings; Josh Grosdidier, Mitchell
WIDE RECEIVER: Cole Holden, Watertown; Jack Merkwan, Pierre
TIGHT END: Alec Voegele, Aberdeen
OFFENSIVE LINE: Christian Busch, Pierre; Davis Engen, Brookings; Kendall Fick, Mitchell; Carson Haak, Yankton; Paden Johnson, Watertown; Perry King, Brookings; Brock Longville, Brookings; Ethan Remington, Huron; Brady Rohrbach, Aberdeen Central
Defense
LINEBACKER: Ben Althoff, Watertown; Jaden Beck, Huron; Jaxton Eck, Brookings; Joseph Van Overschelde, Mitchell
DEFENSIVE BACK: Parker Bauer, Aberdeen Central; Collin Dingsor, Watertown; Lincoln Hardin, Brookings; Jacob Mayer, Pierre; Cody Oswald, Yankton; Jaden Supurgeci, Yankton
DEFENSIVE LINE: Adam Fahey, Mitchell; Jaden Flor, Pierre; Magnus Nelson, Brookings; Bodie Rutledge, Yankton; Hunter Wientjes, Watertown
Special Teams
KICKER: Payton Theodosopoulos, Brookings
