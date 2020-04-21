VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis coach Brett Barnett is pleased to announce that Indy Ampaw will be joining the Coyotes roster in the fall as part of the 2020 recruiting class.
Ampaw, a native of London, United Kingdom, will come to South Dakota as a transfer from Samford University in Alabama and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Ampaw, who stands 5-feet, 11-inches, saw action in three matches as a freshman for the Bulldogs, posting a 1-2 mark. She participated in fall matches for Samford during the 2019-20 school year.
“I am very happy that Indy has chosen to transfer to South Dakota,” coach Brett Barnett said. “She is tall, very athletic, moves great on court, and is very excited to be a Coyote.
“She’s going to fit in great here. She has a very big serve, weapons from the back of the court and is not afraid to finish off points from the net. She’s a very hard worker and it will be great to get her to campus in the fall and start working with her to develop her game even more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.