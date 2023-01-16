ETHAN — Wagner took control after the first quarter on the way to a 59-36 victory over Ethan in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Ashlyn Koupal was a near-perfect 15-of-17 from the field on the way to a game-high 32 points for Wagner. She also had seven rebounds in the victory.
Also for Wagner, Emma Yost posted 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Shalayne Nagel posted seven assists in the victory.
Ava Lingemann scored 13 points for Ethan.
Wagner, 9-1, is back on the road today (Tuesday), traveling to O’Neill, Nebraska. Ethan, 5-2, hosts Menno today.
WAGNER (9-1) 13 13 17 16 — 59
ETHAN (5-2) 14 8 6 8 — 36
WINNER — Parkston outscored Winner 20-10 in the fourth quarter to claim a 54-44 victory over the Warriors in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Abby Hohn finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for Parkston. May Thuringer had 11 points. Berkley Ziebart posted 10 points and four assists in the victory.
Keelie Kuil led Winner with 11 points and six rebounds. Kylie Sachtjen had four steals.
Parkston, 6-4, hosts Bon Homme on Thursday. Winner, 5-3, travels to Belle Fourche on Thursday.
PARKSTON (6-4) 12 13 9 20 — 54
WINNER (5-3) 9 13 12 10 — 44
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge built a 21-10 halftime lead on the way to a 49-33 victory over Plainview in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Mallory Eriksen led a balanced LCC attack with 12 points. Haley Christensen and Tali Erwin each had 10 points in the victory.
Teya Boyer scored a game-high 13 points for Plainview. Abbie Kromarek added 11 points.
LCC hosts Hartington-Newcastle today (Tuesday). Plainview travels to West Holt today.
LAUREL-CON-COL (6-8) 11 10 13 15 — 49
PLAINVIEW (9-5) 2 8 5 18 — 33
MADISON — Ella Merriman scored 24 points and had four steals to lead Beresford past Madison 59-52 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Irelyn Fichbohm finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for Beresford. Savanna Beesen added seven rebounds in the victory.
Zoey Geery scored 24 points for Madison. Audrey Nelson posted 19 points. Karley Lurz added nine rebounds and seven assists.
Beresford, 4-4, hosts Canton on Friday. Madison travels to Sioux Falls Christian on Friday.
BERESFORD (4-4) 12 20 11 16 — 59
MADISON (3-5) 7 15 11 19 — 52
WYNOT, Neb. — Pender outlasted Wynot 31-27 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Maya Dolliver scored 16 points to lead Pender. Lillie Timm added eight points.
For Wynot, Kinslee Heimes scored 10 points. Amber Lawson had six rebounds.
Pender, 14-2, travels to Wisner-Pilger on Thursday. Wynot, 8-6, travels to Creighton today (Tuesday).
KIMBALL — Harley Namanny and Ryann Nielsen combined for 45 points to lead Kimball-White Lake past Tripp-Delmont-Armour 60-37 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Namanny scored 23 points for the WiLdKats. Nielsen added 22 points in the victory.
Megan Reiner finished with 15 points, four assists and three steals for TDA. Mia Reiner had 11 points. Faith Goehring added seven rebounds and three steals.
KWL, 3-3, hosts Bridgewater-Emery today (Tuesday) in Kimball. TDA travels to Mitchell Christian on Thursday.
TRI-DEL-ARM (2-5) 6 8 11 12 — 37
KIMBALL-WL (3-3) 11 15 16 18 — 60
