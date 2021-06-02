PARKSTON — Parkston split with Menno in 18-under girls’ softball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Menno used a pair of five-run innings to claim a 10-7 victory.
Erica Thompson had a triple and three RBI for Parkston. Baylee Schoenfelder had a hit and two RBI. Bella Shreeve, Jo Boetcher, Reagan Klooz and C.C. Neugebauer each had a hit in the effort.
Tiah Holzbauer took the loss, with Kiauna Hargens striking out two in an inning of shutout relief.
Parkston bounced back with a 14-2 victory in the nightcap, taking advantage of 12 walks.
Thompson tripled and doubled, driving in two, for Parkston. Klooz had a double and four RBI. Holzbauer also doubled in the win.
Klooz picked up the win, striking out four in her two innings of work. Hargens struck out two in an inning of shutout relief.
