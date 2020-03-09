SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota State Jackrabbits needed to get past NDSU to set up a rematch against the regular season champion South Dakota Coyotes. They did just that by topping the Bison 76-56 Monday afternoon in the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
The Jacks and Bison seemed to trade baskets early on, with SDSU holding a 13-11 lead at the first timeout of the first quarter. After the Bison tied the game at 13, NDSU went on a 9-2 run to end the quarter.
The Jacks built a double-digit lead early in the second quarter, but the Bison were able to take advantage of early foul trouble for the Jacks and climb back within eight by the end of the half.
NDSU head coach Jory Collins had to call a quick timeout 49 seconds into the third quarter as the Jacks scored on back-to-back possessions to blow the lead back up. SDSU came out of the timeout continuing to fire. The Jacks went on a 15-4 run in the first three minutes of the quarter and lead 53-36 with just over four minutes to play.
“Our game has always been to try to attack the ground and get inside,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. “We are going to have to have some balance and that’s what today was.”
For the last nearly seven minutes of the quarter, SDSU didn’t make a basket, but the Bison also struggled to find the bottom of the hoop. Tylee Irwin ended SDSU’s drought with five seconds left by hitting a 3-pointer that sparked a run to start the fourth quarter.
Consistent play by the Jackrabbits in the fourth quarter allowed them to get the lead back over 20 points, and won 76-56.
Tori Nelson led SDSU with 21 points on 9-of-21 shooting. Irwin added 18 points and Paiton Burckhard 14. Tagyn Larson pitched in 10 points.
“Not just for me, but for our team the confidence gets built every time you see that shot go in,” Nelson said.
Michelle Gaislerova tallied 14 points to lead NDSU. Ryan Cobbins contributed 12 points.
With USD’s win over Oral Roberts, the Coyotes and Jackrabbits will face off on the hardwood for the third time this season. The Coyotes emerged victorious in both of the previous match-up by double figures.
“It’ll be a doozy,” Collins said. “That’s two really good teams. USD has got them both times, but it’s hard to beat a team three times. It’s two juggernauts going at it. I think it will come down to perimeter shooting in these kind of games.”
SDSU and USD face off at 1 p.m. in the Denny Sanford Premier Center. It is the third consecutive year the two will play for the Championship with SDSU winning both of the previous meetings.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE (11-19)
Rylee Nudell 3-8 3-4 9, Emily Dietz 2-7 1-2 5, Sofija Zivaljevic 1-4 3-4 5, Ryan Cobbins 3-9 6-6 12, Michelle Gaislerova 6-12 0-2 14, Cirkeline Rimdal 0-0 2-2 2, Nicole Scales 2-5 0-0 6, Raquel Terer van Gool 1-3 1-2 3. TOTALS: 18-48 16-22 56.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (23-9)
Tori Nelson 9-12 0-0 21, Tagyn Larson 4-9 1-2 10, Paiton Burckhard 5-8 4-4 14, Rylie Cascio Jensen 1-4 0-0 3, Tylee Irwin 7-13 2-2 18, Lindsey Theuninck 1-2 1-2 4, Megan Bultsma 1-8 0-0 2, Sydney Stapleton 0-5 0-2 0, Jordan Ferrand 1-2 2-2 4. TOTALS: 29-63 10-14.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE 15 15 11 15 — 56
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 22 16 20 18 — 76
Three-Pointers: SDSU 8-26 (Nelson 3-4, Irwin 2-7, Theuninck 1-2, Larson 1-3, Cascio Jensen 1-3, Bultsma 0-1, Ferrand 0-1, Stapleton 0-5), NDSU 4-16 (Scales 2-4, Gaislerova 2-6, Nudell 0-3, Cobbins 0-3). Rebounds: SDSU 32 (Burckhard 8), NDSU 30 (Nudell 6). Personal Fouls: SDSU 21, NDSU 15. Assists: SDSU 16 (Irwin 5), NDSU 9 (Zivaljevic 3). Turnovers: NDSU 18, SDSU 8. Steals: SDSU 7 (Burckhard 2, Irwin 2), NDSU 3 (Zivaljevic 1, Cobbins 1, Voegeli 1). Blocked Shots: SDSU 5 (Nelson 2), NDSU 0. Attendance: 6,507.
