The Yankton Fury Gazelles earned a doubleheader sweep over the Brandon Valley Blast in girls’ softball action on Thursday at Yankton’s Riverside Park.
In the opener, Daylee Hughes tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 13, in an 8-0 Yankton victory.
Isabelle Sheldon had two hits and three RBI, and Hannah Crisman and Ellie Drotzmann each had two hits for Yankton. Hughes doubled and Olivia Puck added a hit in the victory.
Yankton completed the sweep with an 11-3 victory in the nightcap.
Hughes had a double and three RBI for Yankton. Drotzmann had a hit and two RBI. Crisman and Sheldon each had a hit in the victory.
Hughes pitched two innings, striking out four, for the win.
The Fury Gazelles host Hartford on Monday.
Hartford Sparx 5-4, Fury Fire 0-5
HARTFORD — The Yankton Fury Fire earned a doubleheader split with the Hartford Sparx in girls’ softball action on Thursday.
Lainie Keller doubled and singled, driving in two, as Yankton won the nightcap 5-4.
Emma Wiese and Madison Courtright each had a hit in the victory.
Ellie Wiese picked up the win, striking out three in four innings of work.
In the opener, Hartford claimed a 5-0 victory.
For Yankton, Jadyn Hubbard tripled and Kara Klemme doubled to lead the way. Keller added a hit.
Brenna Dann took the loss, with Courtright striking out two in three innings of relief.
