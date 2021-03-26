VERMILLION — Creighton spoiled South Dakota women’s tennis first home match on campus in five seasons by winning Friday’s dual 5-2.
The Coyotes, after winning the doubles point to open the match, could not sustain the momentum throughout singles play.
Creighton (7-3) won five of the six singles matches, two of them going the distance, to pick up the dual victory.
South Dakota, falling to 2-6, once again failed to capitalize on several opportunities to close out games, sets and matches.
Jana Lazarevic and Anna Marija Bukina teamed for a 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles while Habiba Aly and Natka Kmoskova also won 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Kmoskova earned a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles as South Dakota led the match by a 2-0 count.
Creighton, though, rallied to win the rest of the matches, including taking No. 1 and No. 2 singles in three sets after dropping the opening set.
“It was great to be able to play on campus today, but unfortunately couldn’t get the result we needed,” coach Brett Barnett said. “Great start to the match playing really good doubles at one and two to take the lead. Natka played her best match in a while today to get us another quick point.
“This loss is going to come down to missed opportunities. Unfortunately, we had some leads and Creighton fought back and played better when it mattered. We’re still struggling getting consistent play across every court and we have to have that when we resume Summit League play.”
South Dakota closes the regular season with five Summit League matches, beginning on April 7 at Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.