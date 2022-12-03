SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles defeated the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots 43-7 in bowling action Thursday at Great Life Suburban Lanes.
Yankton is now 4-0 on the season.
The Gazelles were led by Teighlor Karstens’ 628 series, which included a 223 high score. Zara Bitsos bowled a 475 series and 178 high score. Leila Barta bowled a 432 series with a 157 high score for the Gazelles.
Sioux Falls Lincoln was led by Kaitlyn Hallem’s 459 series, which included a 161 high score.
Yankton hosts Brandon Valley Dec. 9 at Yankton Bowl in its next meet.
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks got 600 series from three bowlers Friday as they defeated the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots 31-19 in bowling action Friday at Great Life Suburban Lanes.
Yankton is now 4-0 on the season.
The Bucks were led by Connar Becker’s 733 series, which included an excellent 268 high score. Sean Turner bowled a 672 serries which included a 244 high score. Carter Teply registered a 613 series and a 223 high score.
SF Lincoln was led by Hunter Noteboom’s excellent 844 series in which he bowled a 290 high score. Nick Stevak rolled a 687 series with a 252 game. Ryan Calhoun registered a 672 series with a 279 high score.
In the junior varsity match, Lincoln defeated Yankton by a score of 30-20.
The loss dropped Yankton JV to 3-1 on the season.
Joseph Holan bowled a 571 series for Yankton, including a 206 high score. Liam Villanueva bowled a 547 series, which included a 204 high score. Oliver Reindl registered a 529 series for the Bucks, bowling to a high score of 210.
Sioux Falls Lincoln was led by Jack Hindbjorgen’s 624 series and 241 game in the JV match.
Yankton hosts Brandon Valley Dec. 9 at Yankton Bowl in its next meet.
