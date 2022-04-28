NORFOLK, Neb. — Andrea Sucha of Niobrara-Verdigre and Jordyn Carr of Tri County Northeast each claimed an event victory in the weather-shortened Norfolk Classic track and field event, Thursday in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Carr won the long jump (18-2) and Sucha won the high jump in the meet, which was cancelled after the first running event of the day, the girls’ 3200-meter relay, due to a thunderstorm in the area.
Also on the girls’ side, Tali Erwin of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge was fifth in the high jump (5-2) and Hartington Cedar Catholic was fourth in the 3200 relay (10:16.10).
Two area boys placed in the discus, Cedar Catholic’s Jaxson Bernecker (153-4) in fourth and Bloomfield’s Dalton Gieselman (129-10) in eighth. Creighton’s Cade Hammer was fifth in the long jump (20-2). Hartington-Newcastle’s Lane Heimes tied for fifth in the high jump (5-10).
Terry Bong Relays
CANTON — Alcester-Hudson’s Carly Patrick took home victories in two events and a runner-up finish in a third at the Terry Bong Relays track and field meet, Thursday in Canton.
Full results from the meet were not available.
Patrick won the 100 (13.04) and high jump (4-9), and placed second in the 200 (27.42).
Rylee Peters had a hand in two top-three finishes for Freeman. She placed second in the 100 hurdles (17.00), and ran with Cami Fransen, Kate Miller and Ashlin Jacobsen as the Flyers placed third in the medley relay (4:47.47).
