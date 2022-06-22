SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls Sparks earned a doubleheader sweep of the Yankton Fury Lancers in 12-under softball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, the Sparks claimed an 11-0 victory over the Fury Lancers.
Claire Taggart had the lone Yankton hit.
Jazlin Romero took the loss, striking out three in 3 2/3 innings of work. Taggart had one strikeout in an inning of relief.
Sioux Falls won the nightcap 8-0. Brenna Elwood had the lone Yankton hit.
Taggart took the loss, with Romero striking out one in relief.
Parkston 4-4, Mitchell 1-5
PARKSTON — Parkston split a softball doubleheader with the Mitchell Aftershock on Wednesday in Parkston.
In the opener, Kiauna Hargens allowed one hit and an unearned run over six innings as Parkston claimed a 4-1 victory.
Jo Boettcher had two of Parkston’s six hits. Tiah Holzbauer, Baylee Schoenfelder, Hargens and Emma Poore each had a hit.
Hargens struck out two in the win.
Mitchell scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim the nightcap 5-4.
Sadie Lindemann doubled and singled, and Hargens tripled for Parkston. Holzbauer, Boettcher and Kara Magee each had a hit.
Boettcher took the loss, striking out one.
