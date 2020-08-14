SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles opened the defense of their Class AA girls’ soccer title with a 2-0 victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday at Howard Wood Field.
Cora Schurman and Keira Christ each scored for Yankton. Emma Christensen assisted on the Schurman goal.
The goal was the first career score for Christ, the lone freshman to open the season on the varsity roster.
“It looked like she was clearing the ball. The goalkeeper misjudged it, and it bounced over her,” Schuring said. “It might have been a little far out for a shot, but she took advantage of the opportunity. It was a special moment for her.”
Ashlyn Vogt stopped three shots in goal for the Gazelles, as Yankton outshot the Patriots 7-3.
“We came in focusing on defense. We know our attack will come,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “We were organized the entire game. We kept it in front of us.”
Yankton begins the home and Eastern South Dakota Conference portion of its schedule on Tuesday against Harrisburg. The girls’ match is set for 6 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth, preceded by the boys’ match.
Lincoln topped Yankton 8-0 in the JV girls’ match. Alex Schmidt made 17 saves for the Gazelles.
Boys: Lincoln 2, Yankton 1
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Lincoln built a 2-0 lead and held on for a 2-1 victory over Yankton in the boys’ soccer season opener for both squads.
Game information was not available at presstime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.