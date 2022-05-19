WAGNER — Mount Vernon-Plankinton swept team honors in the Region 5A track and field meet, held Thursday in Wagner.
The meet was a final opportunity to qualify for state. The top 24 individuals or relay teams in each event will qualify for state, May 26-28 in Sioux Falls.
The MVP girls won seven events on the way to a 173 to 141.5 victory over Ethan-Parkston. Hanson (105.5) was a distant third, followed by Bon Homme (97) and Wagner (83).
MVP’s Berkeley Engelland swept the four shorter races, claiming the 100 (12.59), 200 (26.08), 400 (57.78) and 800 (2:15.60). Also for the Titans, Abigail Engelland won the 3200 (12:56.85) and Clara Fink won the shot put (38-11). The foursome of Tessa Pickart, Alyssa Johnson, Maria Baker and Emilee Fox won the medley relay (4:24.57).
Ethan-Parkston had two individual and two relay wins. Ella Pollreisz won the 1600 (5:41.80). Ashlyn Tapio won the discus (107-7). The foursome of Erin Gerlach, Morgan Maxwell, Allison Ziebart and Lauren Ziebart won the 800 relay (1:50.93). The foursome of Berkley Ziebart, Marissa Storm, Keeara Oakley and Lindsey Roth won the 3200 relay (10:23.48).
Wagner won three events: Ashlyn Koupal in the high jump (5-4), Alcista Dion in the pole vault (9-1) and Elizabeth Woods in the 100 hurdles (16.13). Bon Homme’s Jurni Vavruska won the long jump (16-2 1/2) and teamed with Erin Heusinkveld, Olivia Bares and Taycee Ranek in winning the 400 relay (52.19). Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Josie Brouwer won the 300 hurdles (51.30).
For Hanson, Taziah Hawkins won the triple jump (33-10 3/4). The foursome of Karlie Goergen, Eliza Oltmanns, Erin Dewald and Kylie Haiar won the 1600 relay (4:27.98).
The MVP boys edged Hanson 168.5 to 167 despite the Beavers having a 7-3 edge in events won. Ethan-Parkston (142) was third, followed by Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (88), Wagner (69.5) and Bon Homme (69).
For the victorious Titans, Reece Risseeuw won the 110 hurdles (15.02), Reed Rus won the high jump (6-4) and Jordan Stoltz won the triple jump (41-2).
Hanson’s Colton Dillon swept the throws, recording a toss of 52-11 3/4 in the shot put and 137-10 in the discus. Sutton Dewald won the 400 (52.94) and ran on the Beavers’ winning 400 (45.56), 800 (1:35.77) and 1600 (3:40.08 relays).
Weston Kayser, Kade Walder and Hadley Wallace completed the 400 relay. Wallace, Riley Haynes and Waldera completed the 800 relay. Jackson Jarding, Luke Haiar and Noah Price completed the 1600 relay. Hanson also won the medley relay (3:52.81), with Wallace, Waldera, Price and Jayce Slaba making up the foursome.
Ethan-Parkston had five athletes each win an event: Ethan Poore in the 800 (2:16.76), Evan Bartelt in the 1600 (4:51.22), Jayden Digmann in the 3200 (12:25.31), Drake Gustafson in the pole vault (11-9) and James Deckert in the long jump (21-8).
For Wagner, Jhett Breen won the 300 hurdles (42.60). The foursome of Glen Cournoyer, Henry Hayward, Lael Young and Riley Roberts won the 3200 relay. Bon Homme’s Isaac Crownover won the 100 (10.98) and 200 (22.84).
