DAKOTA DUNES — Mount Marty ranks fifth after the opening round of the Lila Frommelt Classic, Friday at Two Rivers Golf Course in Dakota Dunes.
Morningside leads the way with a 5-over 289. Iowa Western (302) is second, followed by Dakota Wesleyan (323), Briar Cliff (336) and the Lancers (340).
Morningside holds three of the top four scores, led by Laia Badosa’s 1-under 70. Maria Zorrilla (71) is in second. Morningside’s Sofia Castelan and Iowa Western’s Luisa Gibson are tied for third at 73.
Kelsey Heath leads Mount Marty, shooting an 83 to tie for 17th after the opening round. Caitlyn Stimpson and Tatum Jensen each shot 85. Courtney Heath carded an 87 and Tanna Lehfeldt shot an 89 for the Lancers.
Competing unattached for MMU, Emily Popkes shot 87, Kalee Gilsdorf shot 101 and Katie Roth carded a 107.
The tournament concludes today (Saturday).
