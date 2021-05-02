MADISON —Yankton went 1-1 in a boys’ tennis triangular on Saturday in Madison.
Yankton rolled past Madison 8-1.
Gage Becker, Keaton List, Zac Briggs, Ryan Schulte and Harrison Krajewski won in singles play for Yankton. The Bucks swept the Bulldogs in doubles play, with Becker and Dylan Ridgway, List and Schulte, and Briggs and Krajewski each earning victories.
Watertown topped Yankton 6-3 in the other match. Becker won in singles play for Yankton. List and Schulte, and Briggs and Krajewski won in doubles.
Yankton travels to Mitchell for a triangular today (Tuesday).
YANKTON 8, MADISON 1
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Seth Fernau 6-0, 6-0; Keaton List Y def. Tyler Wardner 6-4, 6-1; Zac Briggs Y def. Dylan Litz 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Schulte Y def. Mason Kennington 6-2, 6-4; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Caleb Scott 6-1, 6-1; Elijah Sims M def. Quentin Moser 3-6, 6-0, (10-5)
DOUBLES: Becker-Dylan Ridgway Y def. Fernau-Kennington 6-2, 6-2; List-Schulte Y def. Litz-Wardner 6-2, 7-5; Briggs-Krajewski Y def. Scott-Sims 6-1, 6-1
JV SINGLES: Dylan Ridgway Y def. Andrew Comes 9-7; Christopher Rockne Y def. Spencer Reverts 8-2; Corrigan Johnke Y def. Cade Minnaert 8-0; Jack Pedersen Y def. Thomas Mechels 8-4
JV DOUBLES: Comes-Reverts M def. Moser-Johnke 8-6; Rockne-Pedersen Y def. Minnaert-Mechels 8-3
WATERTOWN 6, YANKTON 3
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Mark Mahowald 10-3; Zandar Binde W def. Keaton List 10-6; Jacob Meester W def. Zac Briggs 10-0; Adam Kays W def. Ryan Schulte 10-8; Curtis Sneden W def. Harrison Krajewski 10-5; Evan Meester W def. Quentin Moser 10-1
DOUBLES: Mahowald-Binde W def. Becker-Moser 10-6; List-Schulte Y def. Kays-J. Meester 10-5; Briggs-Krajewski Y def. Sneden-E. Meester 11-9
JV: Dylan Ridgway Y def. Justin Remmers 8-6
