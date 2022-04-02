The hot bats of the Mount Marty offense fell silent in the second game, as the Lancers and Hastings split a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader, Saturday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Mount Marty took advantage of nearly every free pass, needing just seven hits to score 12 runs in a 12-1 rout of Hastings in the opener.
Emma Burns homered twice, driving in six runs. Janeah Castro also homered, going 2-for-2. Kelly Amezcua doubled. Bailey Kortan and Abigail Page each had a hit.
“Everything was clicking well,” said MMU head coach Kayla Bryant.
Lauren Schneider doubled and scored the lone Hastings run. Sydney Schelkopf, Kourtney Stewart and Isabel Tanabe each had a hit in the effort.
Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out five. Kyleigh Boever took the loss, striking out five in her three-plus innings of work.
The Lancers took advantage of gifts from Hastings to score seven runs in the second inning. Two walks, two hit batters and an error scored three runs and left the bases loaded for Burns, who crushed the ball for a grand slam.
Mount Marty put the game out of reach in the fourth, with a RBI single by Page and two-run blasts from Burns and Castro.
Hastings broke up the shutout effort by Vornhagen in the fifth. Schneider led off with a double, advanced on a pinch-hit single by Stewart, the scored on a Taylor Stuhr sacrifice fly. But Vornhagen found her groove again, getting the final two outs to end the game.
“Mo did her thing,” Bryant said. “She let the defense work and helped us get a win.”
In the nightcap, Ana Krueger went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double, helping Hastings claim a 5-3 victory in the nightcap.
Pitcher Mattie Hogrefe helped her own cause, recording a pair of hits. Schneider also had two hits. Schelkopf doubled, and Bailey French and Stuhr each had a hit in the victory.
Burns went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run for MMU. Page and Raegan Harper had the other Lancer hits.
Hogrefe scattered four hits in the victory, striking out just two. Kaylee Rogers took the loss in relief.
Hastings got on the board in the second with Krueger’s leadoff home run. In the third, four straight singles after a leadoff walk and a botched bunt attempt led to two more runs and a 3-0 Broncos lead.
MMU got those runs back with Burns’ blast in the third, but Hastings quickly retook the lead on a well-placed Hogrefe double and a bases-loaded walk. MMU turned a double-play to get out of the inning, but the damage had been done.
“It was nothing too crazy,” Bryant said of Hastings’ offense. “It was just timely hitting on their part.”
The Lancers did not have a hit in the final four innings, with an intentional walk to Burns to lead off the sixth inning and a one-out error in that inning providing the only two MMU baserunners in the final four innings.
“We hit a lot of flies, a lot of balls right at people,” Bryant said.
Mount Marty, 17-9 overall and 5-3 in the GPAC, now prepares for a challenging road weekend. The Lancers head to 24th-ranked Morningside on Friday, April 8, and College of Saint Mary on Saturday, April 9.
“We have big series coming up with Morningside and College of Saint Mary,” Bryant said. “We’re going to be working on hitting, and whatever else we need to do to win both ball games.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.