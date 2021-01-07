MADISON — Viborg-Hurley and Crofton will match up in the final game of the Dakota State University Classic, a girls’ basketball event Jan. 16 in Madison.
Start time for the matchup between the Cougars and Warriors is 7:30 p.m.
Two other area programs are scheduled to participate in the event. Freeman plays Oldham-Ramona-Rutland in the first game of the day, a noon start. Andes Central-Dakota Christian draws Tri-Valley at 3 p.m.
In the other games, Canistota plays Arlington at 1:30 p.m., Garretson faces Warner at 4:30 p.m. and Howard plays Madison at 6 p.m.
