SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota swimming and diving team members Stella Fairbanks, Taylor Buhr and Mack Sathre have been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League peak performers of the Week the league announced on Tuesday.

Fairbanks, a junior from Highland, Michigan, is named women’s peak diver of the week for the first time this season and the 11th time in her career. She earned an NCAA Zone Qualifying Mark on the three-meter board with her score of 284.70 when she won the event at the Coyote Extravaganza. She also won the one-meter competition with a final score of 259.90.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.