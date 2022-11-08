SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota swimming and diving team members Stella Fairbanks, Taylor Buhr and Mack Sathre have been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League peak performers of the Week the league announced on Tuesday.
Fairbanks, a junior from Highland, Michigan, is named women’s peak diver of the week for the first time this season and the 11th time in her career. She earned an NCAA Zone Qualifying Mark on the three-meter board with her score of 284.70 when she won the event at the Coyote Extravaganza. She also won the one-meter competition with a final score of 259.90.
Buhr, a freshman from Bettendorf, Iowa, earns women’s peak swimmer of the week honors for the first time after a productive two days at the Coyote Extravaganza where she won three individual events as well as a relay.
Buhr won the 100 breast and 200 breast in the same meet for the third time this season, capturing the shorter race in 1:05.08 and the longer one in 2:23.14. She also won the 100 IM in a Summit League leading time of 59.35, a time that moved her into eighth on the school’s all-time charts. She swam on a winning 400 medley relay team and added a leg on a third-place 200 medley relay team.
Sathre, a senior from Sartell, Minnesota, produced six top seven finishes over the course of the two-day, Coyote Extravaganza held at Micdo Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls. The two-time Summit League champ in the 100 IM won the event in 52.62. He also placed fifth in the 400 IM and seventh in the 100 free.
Sathre swam on a winning 400 free relay as well as a pair of runner-up relays, the 200 medley and 400 medley.
South Dakota has a week off before its final competition of the first semester, the three-day Augustana Invite at Midco Aquatic Center Nov. 17-19.
