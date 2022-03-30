BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: (3/29) The Gramkows 501; (3/22) Split Happens 479
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (3/29) Strikes & Doubles 1414; (3/22) For the Taz 1306
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (3/29) Brendan Gramkow 278 (errorless), Kelly Mernin 266 (errorless), Shane Harriman 266, Sharon Mernin 182, Jane Rhoades 182, Jordan Drotzman 180; (3/22) Frank Osborn Jr. 256 (errorless), Kelly Mernin 236, Anthony Osborn 231, Jordan Drotzman 215, Jane Rhoades 180, Marlene Doty 152
HIGH INDVIDUAL SERIES: (3/29) Shane Harriman 719, Brendan Gramkow 716, Terry Norton 675, Jane Rhoades 536, Sharon Mernin 516, Jordan Drotzman 496; (3/22) Frank Osborn Jr. 680, Kelly Mernin 644, Brendan Gramkow 631, Jane Rhoades 496, Jordan Drotzman 482, Marlene Doty 439
STANDINGS: Spare Wars 19-5, Three Hole Surprise 18.5-5.5, For the Taz 17-7, Split Happens 17-7, Krazy Kids 17-7, TCB 14-10, Knight Riders 14-10, Strikes & Doubles 13-11, Ten Pins 12.5-11.5, Moody’s 12-12, The Gramkows 12-12, Double E’s 12-12, The Bohemians (INC) 11-13, Ebowla 11-13, The Kisch’s 11-13, We Don’t Give a Split 7-17, 2 Broke Girls 7-17, Pin Pals 6-18, Misfits (INC) 6-18, The Cunningham’s 0-24
3/29 HIGHLIGHTS: Brandon Ester – errorless 258; Frank Osborn Jr. – errorless 244; Steve Obr – errorless 203; Paul Black – errorless 197, 4-5; Betty Adam 5-7, 5-10; Jane Rhoades 3-10; Jake Drotzman 2-7, Mark Povondra 3-7; Steve Obr 3-8-10; Jessica Mathis 5-6; Annabelle Moody 4-10
3/22 HIGHLIGHTS: Jordan Drotzman – errorless 215; Todd Moody – errorless 194; Susan Bitsos 5-7; Andrea Gramkow 7-9, 5-7; Bruce Christopher 4-5; Frank Osborn, Jr. 2-10; Cheryl Heine 3-10; Jane Rhoades 5-10; Eugene Kisch 2-7; Brady Bauman 5-10
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Plath Chiropractic 450
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Nustar 1252
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jay Weaver 259, Shane Bertsch 235, Frank Osborn Jr. 234,
Peggy Muhmel 178, Alexis Lanphear 170, Lynette Wulff 161
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Jay Weaver 719, Frank Osborn Jr. 645, Robin Holec 624, Peggy Muhmel 435, Lynette Wulff 417, Alexis Lanphear 405
STANDINGS: Herc & Megara 53, Nustar 49, Candyland 48, Plath Chiropractic 47.5, Time To Spare 32, Team Nine 27.5, QRF 18, The We Shed 14, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 10
