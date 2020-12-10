Life was good for Ivy Mines in Brookings.
She was surrounded by friends — some from high school and some she met this fall at South Dakota State — and was doing well in the classroom.
There was some regret nagging at her, however.
“I really enjoyed it there, but I always felt that I wanted to play volleyball in college. It was always in the back of my mind,” said Mines, a 2020 Yankton High School graduate.
So too was the thought that if she didn’t pursue that dream, it would forever haunt her.
“I knew I’d regret it if I didn’t go for it,” Mines said.
She went for it.
Mines, who had been a defensive standout for the YHS volleyball team, brought all of her belongings home from SDSU over the Thanksgiving break and followed through her on her dream. She signed Wednesday to attend Mount Marty University in Yankton and play volleyball for the Lancers.
The youngest of four siblings (all of whom played volleyball for the Gazelles), Mines will make her return to competitive volleyball next fall for the Lancers.
“It’s one of those things that you don’t realize what you miss until you lose it,” she said.
“I didn’t know if I’d be able to play in college. Our record (at YHS) wasn’t all that great, so I never thought it’d be an option.”
Her love of volleyball remained, though.
Mines said she and her friend, Gabby Pietila (another former YHS standout), would hit the ball around in the gym at SDSU, and would even gather a group of girls from other Eastern South Dakota Conference schools together to play matches.
“We all talked about how much we missed volleyball,” Mines said.
Eventually, Mines connected with the Mount Marty coaching staff, including assistant coach Belen Albertos, who took the head coaching reins after Frank Hebenstreit retired following the 2020 season.
“When I reached out to her, she said that she really missed the game,” Albertos said Thursday.
In addition to watching Yankton’s volleyball team play over the past three seasons, Albertos also had an opportunity to coach Mines in some capacity.
During the summer, Mines and some of her Yankton teammates would play on a kind of club team, and Albertos and some of the Mount Marty players would help out — through either coaching or instruction.
“She was very coachable,” Albertos said. “I wasn’t the coach for her team, but I did a couple of times, and I was really impressed with her.”
Mines was also given the opportunity to see how the Mount Marty players interacted with each other, and how the coaches interacted with the players.
“We could all see that they obviously had a really tight bond,” Mines said. “It was so evident. We thought that was so amazing.”
That’s the culture Mines will be joining at Mount Marty, and Albertos said her new recruit should fit in nicely.
“I think she’ll be a great addition, not just in the back row, but she’ll be a leader,” Albertos said.
Mines will become the first YHS graduate to play volleyball at Mount Marty since Emily Anderson (2011-12), and Albertos said she hopes it’s the first of many.
“It’s great that we’ve started having kids here interested in us,” Albertos said. “I think it’s good, even for the community to see there’s a Yankton girl. I think it will help the little kids see that maybe they could play college volleyball like her.”
Now that Mount Marty concluded its 2020 season, Albertos officially took the reins as head coach and said she has tried to hit the ground running on the recruiting trail.
“Overall, recruiting has been really good,” Albertos said. “It’s still early in the process, but we have a few commitments.”
In addition to Mines, Mount Marty has also signed Aubrey Herbolsheimer from Lutheran High Northeast (Norfolk, Nebraska), who was also recruited by a number of other GPAC programs.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.