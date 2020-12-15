BASKETBALL

TUESDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Baltic 67, Parker 62

Belle Fourche 51, Sturgis Brown 43

Britton-Hecla 42, Wilmot 35

Burke 53, North Central, Neb. 40

Chamberlain 47, Gregory 40

Dakota Valley 66, Beresford 35

DeSmet 57, Clark/Willow Lake 33

Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Mitchell Christian 26

Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Castlewood 47

Ethan 85, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55

Faith 67, Philip 21

Gayville-Volin 50, Wausa, Neb. 16

Hanson 84, McCook Central/Montrose 51

Harrisburg 67, Brookings 32

Howard 54, Chester 40

Ipswich 46, North Central Co-Op 26

Lyman 63, Sully Buttes 33

Mitchell 57, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 73, Alcester-Hudson 55

Parkston 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 21

Potter County 68, Miller 30

Rapid City Christian 90, Wall 36

Sisseton 66, Milbank 54

St. Thomas More 49, Douglas 42

Timber Lake 63, Herreid/Selby Area 58

Tri-Valley 56, Madison 41

Viborg-Hurley 69, Bridgewater-Emery 33

Wagner 65, Irene-Wakonda 50

Warner 57, Aberdeen Christian 56

Waubay/Summit 77, Webster 47

West Central 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55

TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Mobridge-Pollock 24

Alcester-Hudson 54, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 35

Baltic 46, Parker 42

Belle Fourche 39, Sturgis Brown 24

Castlewood 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 36

Colman-Egan 46, Canistota 27

Corsica/Stickney 65, Avon 48

Dakota Valley 62, Beresford 38

Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Mitchell Christian 32

Deubrook 56, Deuel 22

Ethan 67, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37

Florence/Henry 57, Estelline/Hendricks 18

Garretson 70, Canton 54

Hamlin 46, Flandreau 45

Harrisburg 63, Brookings 29

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Timber Lake 51, OT

Howard 65, Chester 38

Huron 72, Pierre 71

Irene-Wakonda 57, Wagner 45

Iroquois 48, Wessington Springs 47

Jones County 39, Kadoka Area 35

Kimball/White Lake 32, Platte-Geddes 31

Lemmon 40, Dupree 39

Lower Brule 58, Bennett County 34

Menno 56, Scotland 40

Miller 37, Potter County 31

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, West Central 45

Newell 41, Lead-Deadwood 23

North Central, Neb. 47, Burke 14

Rapid City Christian 59, Douglas 49

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43, Hitchcock-Tulare 42

Sioux Falls Christian 65, Dell Rapids 29

Sioux Falls Washington 67, Sioux Falls Lincoln 34

Sisseton 51, Milbank 31

Sully Buttes 52, Lyman 30

Tri-Valley 65, Madison 36

Viborg-Hurley 63, Bridgewater-Emery 50

Warner 45, Aberdeen Christian 36

Wausa, Neb. 56, Gayville-Volin 48

Waverly-South Shore 65, Clark/Willow Lake 51

Wilmot 51, Britton-Hecla 20

Winner 72, Stanley County 24

TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Adams Central 46, St. Paul 33

Ainsworth 55, Valentine 43

Alma 41, Southwest 31

Amherst 65, Arcadia-Loup City 35

Arlington 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36

Ashland-Greenwood 68, Conestoga 31

Bellevue West 60, Elkhorn South 45

Blair 44, Schuyler 32

Bridgeport 59, Mullen 55

Burke, S.D. 53, North Central 40

Central City 69, Minden 55

Centura 63, Central Valley 44

Crawford 43, Minatare 21

Diller-Odell 54, Johnson-Brock 37

Dorchester 42, Harvard 37

Elkhorn 43, York 42

Elkhorn Valley 59, Elgin Public/Pope John 57, OT

Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Lewiston 31

Freeman 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 36

Gayville-Volin, S.D. 50, Wausa 16

Giltner 70, Nebraska Lutheran 37, OT

Grand Island Central Catholic 69, Blue Hill 34

Hampton 46, Elba 35

Hartington Cedar Catholic 49, Crofton 26

Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Ord 28

Kearney Catholic 64, Ravenna 28

Louisville 76, Weeping Water 43

Madison 64, Plainview 46

Malcolm 32, Elmwood-Murdock 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Sandhills Valley 37

Nebraska City 62, Syracuse 44

Nebraska City Lourdes 58, Pawnee City 32

Norfolk Catholic 80, Lutheran High Northeast 60

North Bend Central 80, Stanton 40

Omaha Concordia 76, Columbus Scotus 52

Omaha Skutt Catholic 85, South Sioux City 36

Omaha South 88, Omaha Burke 47

Osmond 54, Creighton 46

Pierce 69, O’Neill 37

Platteview 70, Beatrice 62

Ponca 63, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49

Sandy Creek 76, Holdrege 70

Spalding Academy 50, Palmer 43

St. Edward 43, Winside 18

St. Mary’s 67, Neligh-Oakdale 33

Stuart 66, Summerland 45

Tekamah-Herman 71, Whiting, Iowa 9

Tri County Northeast 48, Hartington-Newcastle 45

Wakefield 78, Randolph 39

Wilcox-Hildreth 53, Red Cloud 35

Wynot 56, Homer 39

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Anselmo-Merna vs. Overton, ppd.

Douglas County West vs. Boys Town, ppd.

Dundy County-Stratton vs. Rawlins County, Kan., ppd.

Hemingford vs. Hay Springs, ppd.

Hi-Line vs. Bertrand, ppd.

Norris vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael, ppd.

Ogallala vs. North Platte St. Patrick’s, ppd.

Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central, ppd.

Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.

Pender vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd.

Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.

Silver Lake vs. Gibbon, ppd.

Sterling vs. Meridian, ppd.

TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Ainsworth 40, Valentine 37

Alma 61, Southwest 41

Arlington 45, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27

Ashland-Greenwood 45, Milford 42

Beatrice 49, Platteview 27

Bellevue West 60, Elkhorn South 45

Bishop Neumann 40, Aquinas 22

Boone Central/Newman Grove 48, Twin River 21

CWC 67, West Holt 20

Centennial 29, Fairbury 27

Centura 56, Central Valley 32

Clarkson/Leigh 38, David City 30

Columbus Lakeview 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33

Columbus Scotus 48, Omaha Concordia 20

Crawford 54, Minatare 32

Crofton 66, Hartington Cedar Catholic 24

Deshler 35, Doniphan-Trumbull 32

Diller-Odell 36, Johnson-Brock 29

Dorchester 48, Harvard 26

Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Elkhorn Valley 44

Elkhorn North 71, Seward 32

Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Lewiston 15

Fillmore Central 58, Thayer Central 39

Freeman 36, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31

Giltner 39, Nebraska Lutheran 34

Gordon/Rushville 56, Hyannis 5

Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Blue Hill 21

Hampton 66, Elba 30

Hartington-Newcastle 55, Tri County Northeast 52

Holdrege 59, Sandy Creek 13

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Pender 49

Kearney 56, Norfolk 35

Malcolm 32, Elmwood-Murdock 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 72, Sandhills Valley 36

McCook 60, Cozad 34

McCool Junction 40, Heartland Lutheran 23

Minden 64, Central City 31

Mullen 51, Bridgeport 49

Nebraska Christian 59, High Plains Community 28

Neligh-Oakdale 69, St. Mary’s 64, OT

North Bend Central 60, Stanton 19

North Central 47, Burke, S.D. 14

O’Neill 48, Pierce 38

Oakland-Craig 56, Winnebago 50

Omaha Burke 86, Omaha South 33

Omaha Skutt Catholic 54, South Sioux City 36

Osmond 57, Creighton 44

Palmer 47, Spalding Academy 22

Plainview 59, Madison 27

Ponca 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 33

Ravenna 47, Kearney Catholic 32

Scottsbluff 55, Gering 48

Shelby/Rising City 38, Heartland 30

Silver Lake 57, Gibbon 23

St. Paul 42, Adams Central 33

Sutton 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35

Syracuse 55, Nebraska City 26

Wakefield 64, Randolph 26

Wausa 56, Gayville-Volin, S.D. 48

Weeping Water 46, Louisville 45

West Point-Beemer 64, Howells/Dodge 37

Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Red Cloud 35

Winside 41, St. Edward 17

Wynot 55, Homer 37

York 53, Elkhorn 51

Yutan 43, Fort Calhoun 20

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Anselmo-Merna vs. Overton, ppd.

Douglas County West vs. Boys Town, ppd.

Dundy County-Stratton vs. Rawlins County, Kan., ppd.

Hemingford vs. Hay Springs, ppd. to Jan 4th.

Ogallala vs. North Platte St. Patrick’s, ppd. to Dec 22nd.

Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central, ppd.

Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.

Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.

Schuyler vs. Blair, ppd.

South Loup vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, ppd.

Sterling vs. Meridian, ppd.

