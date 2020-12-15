BASKETBALL
TUESDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Baltic 67, Parker 62
Belle Fourche 51, Sturgis Brown 43
Britton-Hecla 42, Wilmot 35
Burke 53, North Central, Neb. 40
Chamberlain 47, Gregory 40
Dakota Valley 66, Beresford 35
DeSmet 57, Clark/Willow Lake 33
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Mitchell Christian 26
Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Castlewood 47
Ethan 85, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55
Faith 67, Philip 21
Gayville-Volin 50, Wausa, Neb. 16
Hanson 84, McCook Central/Montrose 51
Harrisburg 67, Brookings 32
Howard 54, Chester 40
Ipswich 46, North Central Co-Op 26
Lyman 63, Sully Buttes 33
Mitchell 57, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 73, Alcester-Hudson 55
Parkston 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 21
Potter County 68, Miller 30
Rapid City Christian 90, Wall 36
Sisseton 66, Milbank 54
St. Thomas More 49, Douglas 42
Timber Lake 63, Herreid/Selby Area 58
Tri-Valley 56, Madison 41
Viborg-Hurley 69, Bridgewater-Emery 33
Wagner 65, Irene-Wakonda 50
Warner 57, Aberdeen Christian 56
Waubay/Summit 77, Webster 47
West Central 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55
TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Mobridge-Pollock 24
Alcester-Hudson 54, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 35
Baltic 46, Parker 42
Belle Fourche 39, Sturgis Brown 24
Castlewood 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 36
Colman-Egan 46, Canistota 27
Corsica/Stickney 65, Avon 48
Dakota Valley 62, Beresford 38
Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Mitchell Christian 32
Deubrook 56, Deuel 22
Ethan 67, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37
Florence/Henry 57, Estelline/Hendricks 18
Garretson 70, Canton 54
Hamlin 46, Flandreau 45
Harrisburg 63, Brookings 29
Herreid/Selby Area 58, Timber Lake 51, OT
Howard 65, Chester 38
Huron 72, Pierre 71
Irene-Wakonda 57, Wagner 45
Iroquois 48, Wessington Springs 47
Jones County 39, Kadoka Area 35
Kimball/White Lake 32, Platte-Geddes 31
Lemmon 40, Dupree 39
Lower Brule 58, Bennett County 34
Menno 56, Scotland 40
Miller 37, Potter County 31
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, West Central 45
Newell 41, Lead-Deadwood 23
North Central, Neb. 47, Burke 14
Rapid City Christian 59, Douglas 49
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43, Hitchcock-Tulare 42
Sioux Falls Christian 65, Dell Rapids 29
Sioux Falls Washington 67, Sioux Falls Lincoln 34
Sisseton 51, Milbank 31
Sully Buttes 52, Lyman 30
Tri-Valley 65, Madison 36
Viborg-Hurley 63, Bridgewater-Emery 50
Warner 45, Aberdeen Christian 36
Wausa, Neb. 56, Gayville-Volin 48
Waverly-South Shore 65, Clark/Willow Lake 51
Wilmot 51, Britton-Hecla 20
Winner 72, Stanley County 24
TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Adams Central 46, St. Paul 33
Ainsworth 55, Valentine 43
Alma 41, Southwest 31
Amherst 65, Arcadia-Loup City 35
Arlington 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36
Ashland-Greenwood 68, Conestoga 31
Bellevue West 60, Elkhorn South 45
Blair 44, Schuyler 32
Bridgeport 59, Mullen 55
Burke, S.D. 53, North Central 40
Central City 69, Minden 55
Centura 63, Central Valley 44
Crawford 43, Minatare 21
Diller-Odell 54, Johnson-Brock 37
Dorchester 42, Harvard 37
Elkhorn 43, York 42
Elkhorn Valley 59, Elgin Public/Pope John 57, OT
Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Lewiston 31
Freeman 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 36
Gayville-Volin, S.D. 50, Wausa 16
Giltner 70, Nebraska Lutheran 37, OT
Grand Island Central Catholic 69, Blue Hill 34
Hampton 46, Elba 35
Hartington Cedar Catholic 49, Crofton 26
Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Ord 28
Kearney Catholic 64, Ravenna 28
Louisville 76, Weeping Water 43
Madison 64, Plainview 46
Malcolm 32, Elmwood-Murdock 20
Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Sandhills Valley 37
Nebraska City 62, Syracuse 44
Nebraska City Lourdes 58, Pawnee City 32
Norfolk Catholic 80, Lutheran High Northeast 60
North Bend Central 80, Stanton 40
Omaha Concordia 76, Columbus Scotus 52
Omaha Skutt Catholic 85, South Sioux City 36
Omaha South 88, Omaha Burke 47
Osmond 54, Creighton 46
Pierce 69, O’Neill 37
Platteview 70, Beatrice 62
Ponca 63, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49
Sandy Creek 76, Holdrege 70
Spalding Academy 50, Palmer 43
St. Edward 43, Winside 18
St. Mary’s 67, Neligh-Oakdale 33
Stuart 66, Summerland 45
Tekamah-Herman 71, Whiting, Iowa 9
Tri County Northeast 48, Hartington-Newcastle 45
Wakefield 78, Randolph 39
Wilcox-Hildreth 53, Red Cloud 35
Wynot 56, Homer 39
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
Anselmo-Merna vs. Overton, ppd.
Douglas County West vs. Boys Town, ppd.
Dundy County-Stratton vs. Rawlins County, Kan., ppd.
Hemingford vs. Hay Springs, ppd.
Hi-Line vs. Bertrand, ppd.
Norris vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael, ppd.
Ogallala vs. North Platte St. Patrick’s, ppd.
Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central, ppd.
Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.
Pender vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd.
Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.
Silver Lake vs. Gibbon, ppd.
Sterling vs. Meridian, ppd.
TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Ainsworth 40, Valentine 37
Alma 61, Southwest 41
Arlington 45, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27
Ashland-Greenwood 45, Milford 42
Beatrice 49, Platteview 27
Bellevue West 60, Elkhorn South 45
Bishop Neumann 40, Aquinas 22
Boone Central/Newman Grove 48, Twin River 21
CWC 67, West Holt 20
Centennial 29, Fairbury 27
Centura 56, Central Valley 32
Clarkson/Leigh 38, David City 30
Columbus Lakeview 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33
Columbus Scotus 48, Omaha Concordia 20
Crawford 54, Minatare 32
Crofton 66, Hartington Cedar Catholic 24
Deshler 35, Doniphan-Trumbull 32
Diller-Odell 36, Johnson-Brock 29
Dorchester 48, Harvard 26
Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Elkhorn Valley 44
Elkhorn North 71, Seward 32
Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Lewiston 15
Fillmore Central 58, Thayer Central 39
Freeman 36, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31
Giltner 39, Nebraska Lutheran 34
Gordon/Rushville 56, Hyannis 5
Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Blue Hill 21
Hampton 66, Elba 30
Hartington-Newcastle 55, Tri County Northeast 52
Holdrege 59, Sandy Creek 13
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Pender 49
Kearney 56, Norfolk 35
Malcolm 32, Elmwood-Murdock 20
Maywood-Hayes Center 72, Sandhills Valley 36
McCook 60, Cozad 34
McCool Junction 40, Heartland Lutheran 23
Minden 64, Central City 31
Mullen 51, Bridgeport 49
Nebraska Christian 59, High Plains Community 28
Neligh-Oakdale 69, St. Mary’s 64, OT
North Bend Central 60, Stanton 19
North Central 47, Burke, S.D. 14
O’Neill 48, Pierce 38
Oakland-Craig 56, Winnebago 50
Omaha Burke 86, Omaha South 33
Omaha Skutt Catholic 54, South Sioux City 36
Osmond 57, Creighton 44
Palmer 47, Spalding Academy 22
Plainview 59, Madison 27
Ponca 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 33
Ravenna 47, Kearney Catholic 32
Scottsbluff 55, Gering 48
Shelby/Rising City 38, Heartland 30
Silver Lake 57, Gibbon 23
St. Paul 42, Adams Central 33
Sutton 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35
Syracuse 55, Nebraska City 26
Wakefield 64, Randolph 26
Wausa 56, Gayville-Volin, S.D. 48
Weeping Water 46, Louisville 45
West Point-Beemer 64, Howells/Dodge 37
Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Red Cloud 35
Winside 41, St. Edward 17
Wynot 55, Homer 37
York 53, Elkhorn 51
Yutan 43, Fort Calhoun 20
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
Anselmo-Merna vs. Overton, ppd.
Douglas County West vs. Boys Town, ppd.
Dundy County-Stratton vs. Rawlins County, Kan., ppd.
Hemingford vs. Hay Springs, ppd. to Jan 4th.
Ogallala vs. North Platte St. Patrick’s, ppd. to Dec 22nd.
Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central, ppd.
Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.
Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.
Schuyler vs. Blair, ppd.
South Loup vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, ppd.
Sterling vs. Meridian, ppd.
