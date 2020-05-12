Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak, KYNT Radio announced Tuesday that the annual Kansas City Royals ‘Pass It On’ youth baseball clinic has been cancelled for 2020. The clinic is typically held in June at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
KYNT hopes to bring the clinic back in the summer of 2021.
