MITCHELL — There’s a certain category on a basketball box score called ‘points in the paint.’
It’s a statistic that doesn’t need any explanation.
And for the Mount Marty University women’s basketball team, it’s an area that loomed rather large — so to speak — on Sunday afternoon.
Dakota Wesleyan did plenty of damage in the ‘paint’ — its edge was 36-14 — on the way to a 72-55 GPAC victory at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
The biggest problem for the Lancers was battling inside against DWU’s center Jada Campbell, a 6-foot-4 transfer from Presentation College.
She made 12-of-22 shots for 24 points and also grabbed 14 rebounds — six of them on offensive rebounds and a few that directly resulted in a basket.
“She made more turnaround jumpers than I thought she would, but she’s so big and has good touch down low,” Mount Marty head coach Todd Schlimgen said.
Campbell had her way inside, particularly in the first half.
She totaled 16 points and eight rebounds as the Tigers — thanks to a 13-0 run between the opening two quarters — built a 40-25 halftime lead.
“In the first half, their posts really hurt us,” Schlimgen said. “That’s what they do.
“They’re always physical and they get the ball inside. It’s what they do to everyone.”
It wasn’t just Campbell, either.
Dakota Wesleyan also got 21 points and nine rebounds from Matti Reiner, a former Tripp-Delmont-Armour standout.
“Their posts really made us work,” said MMU sophomore Bailey Kortan, who scored 13 points.
“We needed more ball pressure.”
Mount Marty got within 42-32 early in the third quarter, but never got within single digits.
Senior Karlee McKinney also scored 13 points for the Lancers (3-14, 1-14 in the GPAC), while junior Kayla Jacobson had 10 points. Senior Sarah Castaneda and junior Megan Hirsch both grabbed five rebounds.
The Lancers shot 33 percent for the game and were just 6-21 on three-pointers.
“We have to find ways to get in the lane and just be confident offensively,” Schlimgen said. “We’re too hesitant at times.”
Mount Marty returns home to host Hastings on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
MOUNT MARTY (3-14, 1-13 GPAC)
Callie Otkin 0-3 2-2 2; Kayla Jacobson 2-3 4-4 10; Bailey Kortan 6-16 0-0 13; Peyton Stolle 0-0 2-2 2; Sarah Castaneda 1-3 0-0 2; Alexsis Kemp 0-0 0-0 0; Carlie Wetzel 1-2 0-0 3; Karlee McKinney 4-12 4-6 13; Eve Millar 1-2 0-0 2; Lexi Hochstein 0-0 0-0 0; Jaiden Hartl 0-0 0-0 0; Aubrey Twedt 0-5 2-2 2; Kiara Berndt 2-4 0-1 5; Alexis Arens 0-0 0-0 0; Megan Hirsch 0-1 1-2 1; Bella Vitek 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 17-51 15-19 55.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN (10-6, 8-6 GPAC)
Kaylee Kirk 1-4 0-0 2; Rynn Osthus 1-2 0-0 2; Haidyn Pitsch 2-11 4-4 8; Matti Reiner 8-15 3-4 21; Jada Campbell 12-22 0-2 24; Aspen Hansen 0-0 0-0 0; Grace Imbery 0-2 0-0 0; Mya Wilson 1-1 0-0 2; Haylee Mork 0-2 2-2 2; Isabel Ihnen 0-2 0-0 0; Sydnaya Dunn 0-0 2-2 2; Natalie Gottlob 2-5 5-5 9. TOTALS 27-66 16-19 72.
MOUNT MARTY 13 12 15 15 — 55
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 20 20 20 12 — 72
Three-Pointers — DWU 2-11 (Reiner 2-4, Ihnen 0-1, Pitsch 0-6), MMU 6-21 (Jacobson 2-3, Wetzel 1-2, Kortan 1-3, Berndt 1-3, McKinney 1-5, Castaneda 0-1, Otkin 0-2, Twedt 0-2). Total Rebounds — DWU 46 (Campbell 14), MMU 25 (Castaneda 5, Hirsch 5). Assists — DWU 11 (fourth with 2), MMU 5 (Otkin 2, Stolle 2). Turnovers — MMU 15, DWU 14. Personal Fouls — MMU 21, DWU 20. Fouled Out — None. Attendance — 332.
