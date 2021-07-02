The Yankton Lakers will host the Yankton Tappers in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. Start time is 7:30 p.m.
There will be no gate fee charged. Fans will be asked for a free will donation at the gate.
Fans attending the game will also have the opportunity to win prizes from several local businesses.
