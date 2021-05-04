DELL RAPIDS — Sioux Falls Christian ran away with team honors at the Dell Rapids Invitational, Tuesday at Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids.
Sioux Falls Christian finished at 368, well ahead of Vermillion (390). Canton (418) finished third, followed by West Central (422) and Elk Point-Jefferson (433).
Beresford’s Maiya Muller beat Sisseton’s Kelsey Heath, a Mount Marty golf recruit, in a playoff to earn medalist honors, each shooting a 79. Sioux Falls Christian’s Olivia Olson (83) finished third. West Central’s Jordyn Driscoll (90) was fourth, with Madison’s Alison Vacanti and Canton’s Olivia Sorlie each shooting 91.
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Christian 368, Vermillion 390, Canton 418, West Central 422, Elk Point-Jefferson 433, Madison 439, Lennox 446, Chamberlain 459, Dell Rapids 474, Tea Area 501
TOP 15: 1, Maiya Muller, Beresford 79 (Won In Playoff); 2, Kelsey Heath, Sisseton 79; 3, Olivia Olson, S.F. Christian 83; 4, Jordyn Driscoll, West Central 90; 5, Alison Vacanti, Madison 91; 6, Olivia Sorlie, Canton 91; 7, Megan Brady, Vermillion 92; 8, Karly Doom, S.F. Christian 92; 9, Sydney Tims, S.F. Christian 93; 10, Kensie Mulheron, Vermillion 94; 11, Dakotah Larson, West Central 97; 12, Kierra Silk, Sisseton 98; 13, Sami Schmidt, Dell Rapids 99; 14, Cecelia VanDenTop, S.F. Christian 100; 15, Claire Lamfers, S.F. Christian 100
